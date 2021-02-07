Man kills his wife, 2 children in Mbeere using a sledge hammer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7- Detectives have arrested a man in Mbeere, Kirinyaga County for killing his wife and two children on Sunday morning.

The man used a sledge hammer to execute his family, according to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were among the first at the scene.

His wife was aged 28 while his two sons were aged 9 and 5.

“David Kariuki Nyaga had locked up his family inside their house in Kiamukuyu, before executing them one after the other,” the DCI said.

The murder weapon was recovered and detectives said they were trying to establish the motive of the killings.

An alert by detectives by area administrator bore no fruits since he had already killed the three, in a worrying incident and the latest in a series of homicides this year.

Tens of family-related homicides have been recorded this year, in what psychosocial experts have linked to post COVID-19 pandemic economic effects and stress.

In January 27, police arrested a man who had killed his former girlfriend in Kayole, Nairobi.

According to police, the man had visited his girlfriend to resolve their wrangles but was later seen running away after setting the house on fire.

It would later emerge that he had tied the woman’s hands, locked the house and set it on fire before he fled.

Residents were not able to save her life when they put out the fire.

In January 5, a 21-year-old University student identified by police as Lawrence Warunge admitted to killing his 5-member family in Karura village, Kiambu County.

All the five were buried in a mass grave.