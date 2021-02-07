Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Man kills his wife, 2 children in Mbeere using a sledge hammer

The man used a sledgehammer to execute his family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7- Detectives have arrested a man in Mbeere, Kirinyaga County for killing his wife and two children on Sunday morning.

The man used a sledge hammer to execute his family, according to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were among the first at the scene.

His wife was aged 28 while his two sons were aged 9 and 5.

“David Kariuki Nyaga had locked up his family inside their house in Kiamukuyu, before executing them one after the other,” the DCI said. 

The murder weapon was recovered and detectives said they were trying to establish the motive of the killings.

An alert by detectives by area administrator bore no fruits since he had already killed the three, in a worrying incident and the latest in a series of homicides this year.

Tens of family-related homicides have been recorded this year, in what psychosocial experts have linked to post COVID-19 pandemic economic effects and stress.

In January 27, police arrested a man who had killed his former girlfriend in Kayole, Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to police, the man had visited his girlfriend to resolve their wrangles but was later seen running away after setting the house on fire.

It would later emerge that he had tied the woman’s hands, locked the house and set it on fire before he fled.

Residents were not able to save her life when they put out the fire.

In January 5, a 21-year-old University student identified by police as Lawrence Warunge admitted to killing his 5-member family in Karura village, Kiambu County.

All the five were buried in a mass grave.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya needs more civic education to end FGM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7- As Kenya joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on...

43 mins ago

Africa

AU leader Faki secures second 4-year term at summit focused on Covid

Faki, who ran unopposed, received support from 51 of 55 member states in the secret ballot.

2 hours ago

World

Pope appoints first woman to senior synod post

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Feb 6 – Pope Francis has broken with Catholic tradition to appoint a woman as an undersecretary of the...

2 hours ago

World

Libya embarks on new transition phase

Tripoli, Libya, Feb 6 – Libya embarked Saturday on a new phase of its post-Kadhafi transition after an interim executive was selected to lead...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine granted conditional market approval in China

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on Friday granted conditional market approval to CoronaVac, an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya and UK to co-host global education financing conference in July, Uhuru announces

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Kenya and the United Kingdom will co-host a two-day conference on global partnership for education financing on July 25...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

156 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6- Kenya recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases Saturday after testing 3,784 people raising the total caseload to 101,690. Health Cabinet Secretary...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan stowaway boy survives freezing temperatures on 1-hour flight from London to Holland

The boy was found on Friday morning on a jet that landed at Maastricht Airport after crossing the North Sea from Stansted at 19,000...

20 hours ago