Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Christian Mwambay Kadima was charged on February 10, 2021 with the murder of his lover Elizabeth Koki, a lawyer.

County News

Man charged with murder of lawyer Koki Musyoki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – A foreigner thought to be a Congolese or Nigerian was charged Wednesday with the murder of his lover, Elizabeth Koki Musyoki that occured in Syokimau.

Christian Kadima Mwambay whose nationaliy still remains unclear denied the charge when he was arraigned before Machakos High Court judge Daniel Kemei.

The judge ordered he be remanded for 7 days pending a bail application.

Kadima, was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last month, a day after Koki’s death.

According to police, the deceased was cohabiting with the suspect.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her house help, who went to check on her after getting concerned her employer was taking unusually long to wake up.

“The house help grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” the DCI said.

The suspect was found hiding at a city lodging.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Australian pleads guilty to breaching UN sanctions on North Korea

Sydney, Australia, Feb 10 – An Australian man once described as a “loyal agent of North Korea” pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to broker...

1 hour ago

Africa

Shipment of Chinese vaccine aid to African countries begins: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 vaccine aid provided by China to Equatorial Guinea was shipped Tuesday and is expected to arrive in its...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US virus intelligence

Wuhan, China, Feb 10 – US intelligence on the supposed origin of the coronavirus pandemic was not reliable, a member of the special WHO mission...

3 hours ago

Africa

Somalia’s future in jeopardy amid impasse over elections

MOGADISHU, Somalia, Feb 9 – The survival of Somalia is facing new uncertainties amid a prolonged impasse over national elections which threaten ongoing efforts...

3 hours ago

World

Xi calls for drawing new China-CEEC cooperation blueprint

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday lauded the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), calling...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt unveils state department to oversee competence based curriculum

The Head of State said the country is at a tipping-point with its education system where the old must give way to the new.

3 hours ago

Africa

Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict

Tripoli, Libya, Feb 10 – Libya has Africa’s largest proven oil reserves and only seven million people, but a decade of bloody conflict has...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Open Letter to CS James Macharia over State of Infrastructure in Busia County

I am a resident of Busia County, a Kenyan and a strong proponent for regional trading blocks.  I know your docket is very heavy and such county-related matters...

4 hours ago