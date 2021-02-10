Man charged with murder of lawyer Koki Musyoki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – A foreigner thought to be a Congolese or Nigerian was charged Wednesday with the murder of his lover, Elizabeth Koki Musyoki that occured in Syokimau.

Christian Kadima Mwambay whose nationaliy still remains unclear denied the charge when he was arraigned before Machakos High Court judge Daniel Kemei.

The judge ordered he be remanded for 7 days pending a bail application.

Kadima, was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last month, a day after Koki’s death.

According to police, the deceased was cohabiting with the suspect.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her house help, who went to check on her after getting concerned her employer was taking unusually long to wake up.

“The house help grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” the DCI said.

The suspect was found hiding at a city lodging.