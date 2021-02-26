Man accused of hiring hitmen to murder his son remanded for 5 more days

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 26 – A Nyeri tycoon accused of hiring assassins who murdered his son following a conflict of his ex-wife who the son had taken in and established a business will spend five more days in police custody.

A court in Nyeri granted police more time to conclude investigations when the suspect was presented in court over the murder of Daniel Mwangi.

Principal Magistrate Mathews Okuche ordered that Wang’ondu Kinini and three other suspects be detained in police custody until March 2 when their case will be mentioned.

The court permitted further detention of the suspects after the investigating officer through an affidavit told the magistrate that detectives were yet to finalize investigations that will enable them formally charge the suspect with murder before a High Court.

“I find the application by the investigating officer has merit. I therefore order that the accused persons be detained in police custody for a period of five days,” ruled Okuche.

Residents of Wendiga village in Mweiga Nyeri county took to the streets on Thursday demanding for justice for a 32-year-old man