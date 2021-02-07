Connect with us

Capital News
Mama Ngina Kenyatta is presented with the Macky Sally 2019 Peace Award by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on February 7, 2021. The CS received the award on behalf of the former First Lady in December 2020.

Africa

Mama Ngina receives global award for peace initiative

The annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent and is named after the Senegalese President Macky Sall who is a celebrated African mediator.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7 – Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta on Sunday received her 2019 Macky Sall Prize for Dialogue in Africa from Defence Cabinet Secretary Dr Amb Monica Juma.

The prize was awarded on 11th December last year at the Museum of Black Civilization in Dakar, Senegal by President Macky Sall and received by Dr Juma on behalf of the Former First Lady who couldn’t travel because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent and is named after the Senegalese President Macky Sall who is a celebrated African mediator.

The Former First Lady was awarded for continuously and quietly using dialogue to diffuse tension in the country and the region over the years especially for her leading role in ending the political tension that followed Kenya’s 2017 General Election.

Speaking when she received the award from Dr Juma at her Nairobi home, the Former First Lady thanked CIRID for the recognition saying it was an honour for Kenya’s frontline role in the search for lasting peace and stability in Eastern Africa.

“I didn’t know that there are people who know where we’ve come from as a country and how they settled on me as the recipient of the award. I am grateful,” the Former First Lady said, and thanked Dr Juma for collecting the award on her behalf.

At the prize handover ceremony attended by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Dr Juma was accompanied by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs PS Amb Macharia Kamau.

