Malaria burden in Busia, Siaya 6 times national average: MoH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The Ministry of Health says the Malaria burden in Busia and Siaya counties is six times higher than the national average citing a Sh24bn resource gap as a major impediment to the fight against malaria.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the remarks on Wednesday while launching the Kenya End Malaria Council and Fund, a multi-sectoral platform that brings together public, private sector, and civil society leaders to champion malaria control and elimination in Kenya.

The council is focused on raising awareness and mobilizing resources to end malaria at national, regional, and county levels.

Kagwe said the 12-member team chaired by Christopher Getonga is well suited to drive the agenda on malaria elimination in a more productive way, especially in the most affected regions.

“The burden of malaria is not spread evenly in the country it is higher in Busia and Siaya counties where incidence is six times higher, to mitigate this, we plan to accelerate efforts that will include the application of measures to kill and destroy mosquito larvae at the source in this counties,” he said.

Council members include Dorothy Nyongo – Kisumu County First Lady, Patrick Quarcoo- the Chief Executive Officer, Radio Africa, Eva Muthuuri, Beatrice Maingi, Prof Matilu Mwau, Dr. Jecinta Wacike, and Joyce Momanyi.

Dr Willis Akhwale will be the secretary of the council alongside Roneek Vora and Isaac Maluku.

Kagwe said the new council in partnership with government plans to accelerate efforts in order to eliminate malaria cases in the country.

“The council is not a replacement of national malaria program which will remain responsible for the technical implementation of national malaria strategy,” the Health CS said.

The Council will advocate for the retention of malaria on the strategic agenda across all sectors of government, civil society and sensitize all leaders to the importance of ending malaria

The Health CS said the government’s agenda includes reducing over-reliance on foreign malaria drugs even as he appealed to donors and development partners to place emphasis on locally manufactured pharmaceuticals. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe delivers remarks on Wednesday while launching the Kenya End Malaria Council and Fund/COURTESY

“Wherever we have this products locally, let us buy from local suppliers, this will give jobs to kenyans. By promoting local manufacturing, we shall reduce reliance on foreign manufactured malaria supplies, ensure economic development as well as easy access and timely delivery of these essential commodities to the populations at risk of malaria,” he said.

He also appealed to local manufacturers to up their game and match best practices globally in order to increase their market share.

He said the process by which the World Health Organization (WHO) grants approvals is so rigorous that some of the local manufacturers are discouraged.

“I request WHO to look at issue of fast tracking where local manufacturers are given priority, unless we rely on ourselves, we will continue to be challenged,” he said citing the challenges of procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

Getonga said Kenya faces a Sh24 billion resource gap to fund its malaria strategy including Sh16.4 required for malaria prevention. The situation was partly attributed to the high cost of mosquito nets.

The council noted that since 2000, the country had sustained reduction of malaria incidence by 74 per cent and that mortality reduced by 46 per cent even as 124 deaths were avoided.

The newly inaugurated council added that 70 per cent of Kenyans – translating to 36 million people – are still at a high risk of contracting the disease.