The Washington Monument is seen from the snow-covered National Mall in Washington, DC on January 31, 2021 as the capital region is under a winter storm warning for an expected five or more inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow

World

Major storm to hit eastern US after dumping snow on capital

Published

Washington, United States, Feb 1 – A powerful winter storm is expected to dump deep snow on parts of the northeastern United States that are home to major cities like New York, after blanketing the nation’s capital on Sunday.The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — home to tens of millions of people — and predicted snowfalls of 18 and 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s expected arrival Sunday night, giving authorities the ability to close roads, evacuate homes and commandeer equipment needed for public safety.

He also suspended all public transportation throughout the state on Monday, in anticipation of the storm’s impact, and coordinated with utilities companies in case of power outages.

“Charge your devices, and if you experience a power outage — report it immediately,” he urged New Jersey residents on Twitter.

The storm, which hit California with more than six feet of snow and heavy rain last week, then moved on to the Midwest, dropping about eight inches of snow in Chicago, according to the NWS.

A snowman is seen on the National Mall in Washington, DC not far from the US Capitol on January 31, 2021 © AFP / Eva HAMBACH

Snowfall started overnight Saturday to Sunday in Washington. A winter storm warning from the NWS predicted between three and five inches in the area around Washington and Baltimore, Maryland.

The storm is expected to continue in the region until Tuesday, capping off with a mixture of ice, sleet and freezing rain.

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden met with advisors Sunday to discuss “a range of issues, including the approaching winter storm,” as well as Covid-19 vaccines and economic relief.

Meanwhile, Washington residents hurried outside to enjoy the snow, building snowmen and going sledding.

