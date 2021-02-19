Magufuli rules out lockdown to contain COVID-19, declares 3 days of national prayers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Tanzania President John Magufuli on Friday said he will not impose a lockdown in the east African nation, in spite of the growing number of illnesses and deaths.

The Tanzanian Head of State said Tanzania will overcome diseases, including COVID-19, by adhering to directives issued by health authorities, “putting God first, working hard, remaining strong, and by being united.”

Magufuli said COVID-19 forced people in foreign countries to remain under lockdown, something that stalled economic activities and ultimately plunged their states into food shortage and hunger.

“I believe in fasting and praying, I am sure we will win. God is omnipotent.”

“I urge the religious leaders to continue to encourage your followers to keep up in prayer. We will win, we won last year, we will win all the years. because God has never forsaken this Nation. We won last year until we entered the middle economy status, the economy continued to grow and yet the corona exists, development projects continued to be implemented and we did not set a lockdown, and now we will not set a lockdown because we know God exists,” he said.

He commended clerics, and the general public for their continued trust in God and called for a three-day period of prayer and fasting.

Magufuli was speaking during the funeral service of Tanzania’s Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi who died on Wednesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma where he was receiving treatment.