Machakos man who chopped off wife’s hands in 2016 handed 30 years in jail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 9 – A Machakos man has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for attempted murder over a 2016 incident when he chopped off his wife’s hands.

Stephen Ngila, 39, was given the sentence after he was found guilty of chopping off Jackline Mwende’s hands in 2016.

He was however granted 14 years to appeal the ruling.

In her judgment, Machakos Law Court Justice Brenda Bartoo said the court had taken note the accused was not remorseful for the offense he was convicted of. Mwende told the court her husband chopped off her hands with a machete because she could not bear him children/CFM

“The court notes that the offense committed was grave, and the victim in the statement does not wish for any restitution,” she outlined while giving factors that informed the term.

“Therefore I proceed and sentence you for the offense of attempted murder contrary to section 220(A) of penal code,” she added in her judgement.

The offense was committed at Mwala in Machakos County on July 25, 2016.

Mwende told the court her husband chopped off her hands with a machete because she could not bear him children. Machakos Law Courts/CFM