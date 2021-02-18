Connect with us

Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang was moved from Education to the State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development in changes announced by State House on February 18, 2021.

Long-serving Education PS Belio Kipsang moved in reshuffle

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Long-serving Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has been moved from to the State Department of Regional Development as the PS in charge of Regional and Northern Corridor Development.

Kipsang who has served in the ministry for the last eight years is among those affected in changes announced by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Wednesday evening.

During his tenure, Kipsang served under CSs, Prof. Jacob Kaimenyi, Fred Matiangi, Amb. Amina Mohammed and the current CS George Magoha.

Some of the achievements Kipsang will be remembered for include the establishment of the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), gradual increase of capitation for learners in primary and secondary schools, waiver of examination fees, efficiency in administering national examinations, timely release of results as well as placement of learners.

He was also in office at the beginning of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure when the free laptops for primary school children in public schools was implemented with little success.

Kipsang was replaced at the Education Ministry by Dr. Julius Jwan who was serving as the Principal Secretary for Vocational and Technical Training.

Dr. Jwan previously, served as the Director of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The President explained that the changes are aimed at “fostering operational efficiency, institutionalize and expedite the implementation of various ground breaking reforms and introduce functional changes.”

Also affected by changes in the education Ministry is the controversial Chief Administration Secretary Zack Kinuthia, who moved to the Ministry of Sports as CAS.

Kinuthia was replaced by Dr. Sarah Ruto who was serving as the Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Council.

The changes by President Uhuru Kenyatta affected eight Principal Secretaries, with appointments of 8 new Chief Administrative Secretaries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also named new CASs including former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany to the Trade and Industrialisation Ministry.

Other new CASs are Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury and Planning), Lawrence Musyoka Kalla (Agriculture), Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office), Zachary Ayieko (Energy) and Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands).

The President also announced the merging of the State Mining Department with that of Petroleum in new ministry changes.

State House said the reshuffle is a presidential action that seeks to foster operational efficiency and expedite the implementation of various ground-breaking reforms that shall make Ministries and State Departments more effective and better able to deliver on their mandates.

