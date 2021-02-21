Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Thousands of heart patients in Ivory Coast are checked by telemedicine each year/AFP

Capital Health

KMPDC To Issue Hospitals With Annual Licenses For Tele-Medicine Services

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 –   The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council  (KMPDC) has commenced the issuance of licenses for various registered and licensed health institutions to offer telemedicine services in the country.

Last year, KMPDC issued provisional approvals for 20 health facilities registered and licensed by the Council, to offer the services.

This year, the Council has further increased the scope to give annual licenses to registered and licensed health facilities that want to offer virtual health services.

The prior approvals only granted permission for the health facilities to offer virtual consultation health services. These approvals were subject to review every three months from date of issue.

“The move by the Council to issue licenses to facilities to offer telemedicine is a response to a growing need for the services due to physical distancing rules imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said KMPDC acting Corporation Secretary, Michael Onyango.

The Council has now taken it up not just as a COVID-19 mitigation measure but as a way of increasing access to healthcare in an effort to promote Universal Health Coverage.

Even though Kenya is yet to enact laws regulating telemedicine, the Council developed E-Health guidelines in 2019, and shared the same with the relevant government authorities for approval and subsequent gazettement.

“The rules will offer a base for the full rollout of telemedicine services in Kenya,” Onyango said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), “telemedicine is the use of electronic information and telecommunication technology to get the health care you need while practicing social distancing. All you need is a phone or device with the internet to continue your medical care while protecting yourself and your healthcare provider from COVID-19.”

COVID-19 has led to the increase in the adoption of technology in healthcare services.

According to the Telemedicine Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change “the global telemedicine services market is expected grow from $39.3 billion in 2019 to $48.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The growth is mainly due to the lockdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the preference for contactless medical services. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $78.3 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 17.4%.”

However, despite the significant investments made, many of these e-health solutions have yet to prove their success. Interoperability and security of e-health systems are cited as some of the challenges in usage of the systems

“Regulating the internet is very difficult which is not without concerns. First, ensuring patient data security is a challenge due to the vast and boundless nature of the Internet, Onyango stated. “But we are in the early stages of telemedicine. People may be skeptical but the regulator is ready for the shift in medical services.”

According to the KMPDC, the proposed e-Health regulations, drafted in 2019, bar health service providers from hosting the platforms outside Kenya.

The draft regulations cover areas of virtual medicine, use of artificial intelligence in health and e-Learning including training of medical personnel and online-based continuous professional development (CPD) points.

Further, the regulations address the establishment of virtual medical facilities prescribing disciplinary measures for any form of misconduct.

In line with the anticipated growth, KMPDC has set up a regulatory framework for E-health in Kenya with plans to review the Code of Conduct for medical and dental practitioners in to align it to technology-driven health services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 21 – The deaths of two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar sparked fresh UN condemnation of the country’s new military regime on...

23 mins ago

Capital Health

China approves clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, China, Feb 20 – China has approved 16 domestically made COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials, six of which have entered phase 3, according...

12 hours ago

World

Two dead as Myanmar police open fire on protesters in deadliest day since coup

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 20 – Two people were killed in Myanmar’s second largest city as security forces fired live rounds on protestors, emergency workers...

12 hours ago

World

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

London, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Wealthy G7 powers on Friday ramped up health funding for poorer nations after accusations they are hoarding coronavirus...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

152 new COVID cases in Kenya as govt assures of free vaccines in public hospitals from next month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20-The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 152 new COVID-19 cases from 3,734 samples tested, raising the cumulative positive cases in...

17 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto warns of plot to push him out of government

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Deputy President William Ruto says he is aware of a plot to push him out of the Jubilee government in...

18 hours ago

World

Six people shot with live rounds at Myanmar anti-coup protest

Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 20 – A raid on a shipyard in Myanmar’s second-largest city turned violent Saturday when police and soldiers fired live rounds and...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Pan African Forum writes to World Bank over letter by Zimbabwe’s Ex-Finance Minister Biti

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Pan African Forum has written to the World Bank over a letter allegedly authored by former Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai...

19 hours ago