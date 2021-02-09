Kisumu MCAs approve BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 9 – Kisumu County Assembly is the latest to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, joining Siaya County Assembly which adopted it on February 3.

The report on the Bill was tabled before the Assembly by MCA Seth Okumu, the Chairperson Administrative of Law and Justice Committee after the legislature resumed on Tuesday after a long recess.

The Committee had conducted a public participation on the draft Bill on Friday, February 5.

Okumu told the House members of the public who turned up emphasized on the need to strengthen devolution.

The members of public, he said, were happy with the proposals to increase the revenue allocation to the counties from 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Okumu said they were unanimous that the Bill be passed without any amendment.

While debating on the motion, South West Nyakach MCA Gard Olima said the Bill will herald a tremendous development agenda.

Olima said every Kenyan is yearning for development and BBI gives more resources to every corner of this country to uplift them in terms of development.

He said the executive will no longer dangle development to the MCAs since ward-based development will be catered for under the Ward Development Fund.

When the vote was put by Speaker Elisha Oraro, the MCAs unanimously voted to have the Bill passed.

Oraro promised to transmit the decision of the Assembly to the National Assembly and the Senate.