Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
When the vote was put by Speaker Elisha Oraro, the MCAs unanimously voted to have the Bill passed/FILE - GOV.UK

BBI

Kisumu MCAs approve BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill

The report on the Bill was tabled before the Assembly by MCA Seth Okumu, the Chairperson Administrative of Law and Justice Committee after the legislature resumed on Tuesday after a long recess.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 9 – Kisumu County Assembly is the latest to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, joining Siaya County Assembly which adopted it on February 3.

The report on the Bill was tabled before the Assembly by MCA Seth Okumu, the Chairperson Administrative of Law and Justice Committee after the legislature resumed on Tuesday after a long recess.

The Committee had conducted a public participation on the draft Bill on Friday, February 5.

Okumu told the House members of the public who turned up emphasized on the need to strengthen devolution.

The members of public, he said, were happy with the proposals to increase the revenue allocation to the counties from 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Okumu said they were unanimous that the Bill be passed without any amendment.

While debating on the motion, South West Nyakach MCA Gard Olima said the Bill will herald a tremendous development agenda.

Olima said every Kenyan is yearning for development and BBI gives more resources to every corner of this country to uplift them in terms of development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the executive will no longer dangle development to the MCAs since ward-based development will be catered for under the Ward Development Fund.

When the vote was put by Speaker Elisha Oraro, the MCAs unanimously voted to have the Bill passed.

Oraro promised to transmit the decision of the Assembly to the National Assembly and the Senate.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Mozambique sees militia violence dwindle as military gains steam

Maputo, Mozambique, Feb 9 – Islamist attacks in Mozambique’s remote north have become less frequent and violent in recent weeks, a trend that analysts attribute...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

104 virus cases, 3 deaths reported at positivity rate slows to 3.1pc

There were 368 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and another 1,315 on home-based isolation and care.

4 hours ago

Africa

Equatorial Guinea imposes curfew as virus rebounds

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Feb 9 – Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday said it would impose a curfew for the first time, limit flights and reintroduce other...

6 hours ago

County News

Machakos man who chopped off wife’s hands in 2016 handed 30 years in jail

In her judgment, Machakos Law Court Justice Brenda Bartoo said the court had taken note the accused was not remorseful for the offense he...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Drama as Sonko taken to court from hospital accompanied by a nurse

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was taken out of hospital Tuesday, for his court sessions, accompanied by a nurse....

7 hours ago

Africa

Int’l community urges Somalia to resume dialogue to strike poll deal

MOGADISHU, Somalia, Feb 8 – The international community on Monday called on Somali political leaders to resume their dialogue urgently to reach an agreement...

7 hours ago

Africa

Egypt, China sign contract to build 5 skyscrapers in Egypt’s Alamein city

CAIRO, Egypt Feb 9 – Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) signed an agreement on Monday with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to...

8 hours ago

Africa

Sudan’s PM announces new cabinet

KHARTOUM, Feb 9 — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday announced a new cabinet composed of 26 ministers. Speaking at a press conference...

8 hours ago