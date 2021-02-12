Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

County News

Kisumu court extends orders protecting Nubian community from eviction

Hundreds of families were displaced following the demolition.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Feb 12 – The Environment and Lands Court in Kisumu has extended orders barring the Kenya Railways from evicting Kibos residents from their parcel.

Justice Antony Ombwayo on Thursday directed KR MD Phillip Mainga to halt any further evictions until the matter is heard and determined.

The judge directed lawyers representing both parties in the suit to return to court for a hearing on April 21, 2021. 

Parties sued include KR, Cabinet Secretaries for Transport as well as the National Land Commission (NLC), the county government of Kisumu and the Attorney General.

Joshua Odhiambo Nyamori who is representing Kituo cha Sharia in the case however, said the court has asked the community to move to the land but not build permanent structures.

Kisumu Muslim Association Chairman Sheikh Musa Haji welcomed the reprieve saying they will erect temporary structures and even offer prayers at the mosque which was demolished.

Hundreds of families were affected in the demolition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

ICC to elect new prosecutor to daunting job

The Hague, Netherlands, Feb 12 – The International Criminal Court’s member countries are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for the war crimes...

6 mins ago

Africa

Shelling killed scores of civilians at start of Tigray war: HRW

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb 12y – Ethiopian forces shelled heavily populated areas in the first weeks of the conflict in the Tigray region, killing...

1 hour ago

World

WHO warns against virus complacency, variants provoke new measures

Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 9 – The World Health Organization warned Europe against rash reopenings on Thursday despite a fall in new Covid-19 cases and...

6 hours ago

County News

Pilot and passenger killed in Nanyuki air crash

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – A pilot and his passenger died Thursday after their plane went down in Nanyuki shortly after take-off. The two-seater...

6 hours ago

Featured

International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Celebrating women scientists and engineers

By Carol Koech Let me ask you a question. When you think of a scientist, who comes to mind? Is it Albert Einstein, the...

11 hours ago

Kenya

MPs reject Bill on compensation after violent protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Members of the National Assembly have unanimously rejected a proposed law that would have pushed for compensation for victims...

11 hours ago

Africa

Mali peace deal signatories meet in former rebel city

Kidal, Mali, Feb 11 – Signatories to a shaky peace deal deemed vital for ending conflict in Mali met on Thursday in the northern city...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID-19 low as Uhuru hints at re-opening country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11- Kenya on recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, detected from 4,220. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hinted plans to re-open...

14 hours ago