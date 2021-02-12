Kisumu court extends orders protecting Nubian community from eviction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Feb 12 – The Environment and Lands Court in Kisumu has extended orders barring the Kenya Railways from evicting Kibos residents from their parcel.

Justice Antony Ombwayo on Thursday directed KR MD Phillip Mainga to halt any further evictions until the matter is heard and determined.

The judge directed lawyers representing both parties in the suit to return to court for a hearing on April 21, 2021.

Parties sued include KR, Cabinet Secretaries for Transport as well as the National Land Commission (NLC), the county government of Kisumu and the Attorney General.

Joshua Odhiambo Nyamori who is representing Kituo cha Sharia in the case however, said the court has asked the community to move to the land but not build permanent structures.

Kisumu Muslim Association Chairman Sheikh Musa Haji welcomed the reprieve saying they will erect temporary structures and even offer prayers at the mosque which was demolished.

Hundreds of families were affected in the demolition.