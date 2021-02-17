Kisii DG Maangi’s car set ablaze by mob in Narok accident that left 2 dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Feb 17 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s car was on Wednesday night set ablaze by an irate mob in Narok following an accident that left two people dead.

Maangi said he was heading to Nairobi accompanied by his driver and bodyguard when the accident occured at Oloolung’a on the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road.

“”My driver was driving my official car as we were on our way to Nairobi when the bodaboda operator abruptly joined the road from a bushy path and quickly turned towards us hitting the car head on,” he said, “the two people on the boda boda died on the spot.”

Maangi, his driver and bodyguard were unhurt.

An irate mob at the scene set his vehicle on fire despite pleas by police officers who tried to contain the situation.

The irate mob overpowered the police that had rushed to contain the situation,” Maangi said, with the accident occuring just a day after he was freed following arrest from the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae on Monday when he was accused of planning to mobilise a mob to disrupt the ceremony that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto.