Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
An irate mob torched this vehicle belonging to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi at Oloolung'a on the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road following an accident that killed two people on a motorcycle on February 17, 2020.

Headlines

Kisii DG Maangi’s car set ablaze by mob in Narok accident that left 2 dead

Published

KISII, Kenya Feb 17 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s car was on Wednesday night set ablaze by an irate mob in Narok following an accident that left two people dead.

Maangi said he was heading to Nairobi accompanied by his driver and bodyguard when the accident occured at Oloolung’a on the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road.

“”My driver was driving my official car as we were on our way to Nairobi when the bodaboda operator abruptly joined the road from a bushy path and quickly turned towards us hitting the car head on,” he said, “the two people on the boda boda died on the spot.”

Maangi, his driver and bodyguard were unhurt.

An irate mob at the scene set his vehicle on fire despite pleas by police officers who tried to contain the situation.

The irate mob overpowered the police that had rushed to contain the situation,” Maangi said, with the accident occuring just a day after he was freed following arrest from the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae on Monday when he was accused of planning to mobilise a mob to disrupt the ceremony that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

The detonator button was pressed shortly after 9:00 am (1400 GMT), reducing the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino to a pile of rubble in...

15 mins ago

World

Gunmen kidnap dozens from school in central Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, Feb 17 – Gunmen from a suspected criminal gang stormed a school in central Nigeria on Wednesday, killing one student and kidnapping...

31 mins ago

Kenya

DP Ruto tells opponents to form alliances based on ideologies

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged politicians to strike alliances based on ideologies. He said Kenya was beyond tribal...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Malaria burden in Busia, Siaya 6 times national average: MoH

Kenya faces a Sh24 billion resource gap to fund its malaria strategy including Sh16.4 required for malaria prevention.

5 hours ago

County News

144 COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities registered as 55 patients recover

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that a nine-year-old baby and a 79-year-old were among the new cases.

5 hours ago

Africa

Death toll in DR Congo boat accident rises to 16

Kinshasa, DR Congo, Feb 17 – Rescue workers have recovered 16 bodies from a crowded vessel that capsized on the Congo River at the weekend,...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Raila opposes plan to outlaw Ruto’s Hustler campaign slogan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has advised Members of Parliament against decriminalizing Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler campaign narrative....

5 hours ago

Africa

Trial of Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ gets underway

Kigali, Rwanda, Feb 17 – Paul Rusesabagina, the polarising hero of the hit movie “Hotel Rwanda,” went on trial Wednesday in a closely-watched case in...

6 hours ago