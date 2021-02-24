Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta spoke at the 2020-2024 Youth Fund Strategic Plan launch at the Moi International Sports Centre on Wednesday/PSCU

BBI

Kenyatta woos youths in business with tax holiday proposal as he promotes BBI

President Kenyatta said the tax holiday will enable young people’s start ups to stabilize, and expand their endeavours.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued to promote the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill touting the envisaged 7-year tax holiday for business start ups.

President Kenyatta said the tax holiday will enable young people’s start ups to stabilize, and expand their endeavours.

He was speaking at the 2020-2024 Youth Fund Strategic Plan launch at the Moi International Sports Centre on Wednesday.

He also graced an award ceremony for 750 young entrepreneurs, the winners of MbeleNaBiz competition held under the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP).

“Through the legislative aspect of the BBI we intend to provide a 7-year tax holiday to young entrepreneurs like you who are receiving these grants, so that they can plough back their profits into business and grow their enterprises,” the President stated.

The President also took a swipe at those who claim that BBI is meant to benefit him, saying the proposed amendments are beneficial to all Kenyans.

“Those telling you that BBI is for Uhuru are not genuine. Do you want these monies to remain with KRA or you want them in your pockets?” posed the President amid cheers from excited youth.

The President further hinted on the return of the Kazi Mtaani programme, pledging to secure funding for the continuation of the initiative.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The programme was initiated in 2020 as a mitigation measure to cushion the youth against the adverse effects of COVID-19 which has exacerbated unemployment with the youth being the most vulnerable. 

Further, he said KYEOP will inject a total of Sh1.3 billion into the youth economy. 

“Of this amount, a total of 900 million shillings will go to 250 young entrepreneurs as grants. Each of these young entrepreneurs will receive an award of 3.6 million shillings to develop their dreams. The balance of 450 million shillings, will be given as grants to the other 500 winners. Each of these winners will get a total of 900,000 shillings to develop their innovations and ideas,” he stated.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Maraga sues ‘Grand Mullah’ for defamation over claims he shielded a corrupt judge

In a civil suit filed at a constitutional division of the High Court at Nairobi’s MiIimani Law Courts on Wednesday Justice Maraga accused the...

45 mins ago

World

Indonesia in talks to solve Myanmar coup crisis

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 24 – Indonesia said Wednesday it was in talks with both sides in Myanmar’s political crisis and its foreign minister may...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ghana to receive world’s first doses of free Covax vaccines

Accra, Ghana, Feb 24 – Ghana is to receive Wednesday the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

46 Days of Torture: Why the 1982 coup was staged a week earlier

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 24 – He welcomed the idea of writing a book to document the behind-the-scenes events of August 1, 1982, when there...

4 hours ago

World

At least 50 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 24 – At least 50 inmates died Tuesday and several were injured in riots at three jails in Ecuador, where rival...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Parental Engagement: Key to Moulding Character

By Francis Njuguna, Zizi Afrique Foundation “This boy gave his father a cup of tea laced with a lethal poisonous substance. The following day, the father started complaining of stomach upsets. He...

5 hours ago

County News

DCI launches probe on the murder of mother, son and a male companion

Both mother and son were holding rosaries at the time of their murder, the DCI reported.

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Is Kenya AfCFTA-ready?

Raman Shah is the Vice Chairman of Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

7 hours ago