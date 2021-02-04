Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The intruders disrupted the meeting as oncologist David Makumi from Kenya was addressing the meeting, posting obscene images and videos which included pornographic content/FILE

Capital Health

Kenya’s virtual World Cancer Day forum disrupted as intruders screen explicit content

One of the intruders revealed himself and could be seen eating potato crisps, while the rest engaged the audience in derogatory posts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – A World Cancer Day virtual meeting to discuss the killer disease in Kenya ended prematurely on Thursday, after multiple intruders took over the meeting.

The intruders disrupted the meeting as oncologist David Makumi from Kenya was addressing the meeting, posting obscene images and videos which included pornographic content.

One of the intruders revealed himself and could be seen eating potato crisps, while the rest engaged the audience in derogatory posts.

The meeting was attended by Ministry of Health officials, cancer survivors and doctors and other health experts.

Just before the meeting was interrupted, Makumi shared shocking statistics of how the cancer pandemic continues to affect Kenyans, as a result straining families and government resources.   

The meeting was disrupted for more than 20 minutes.

In Kenya, he said 130 people are confirmed to have cancer on a daily basis while 100 succumb to the disease every day.

“It is not fair that cancer patients are plunged into poverty due to high cost of treatment. Cancer treatment should be made a primary healthcare service with centres accessible in all our counties because as we speak, 100 people die daily due to late diagnosis among other factors,” Makumi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The disruption which is yet to be confirmed as a hacking incident comes at a time global firms like Google and Microsoft are currently investing on security measures, to curb one of the global menaces in every revolving cyber security world.

In South Africa, a parliamentary session to discuss serious national programmes was hacked in May 2020.

In April, an African American student group was hacked with racist images and hurtful slurs.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Govt extends e-passport migration deadline to December 31

The Directorate of Immigration Services had scaled down its operations since March in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

43 mins ago

County News

Interior ministry says Huduma Card distribution ongoing in Nairobi

Huduma Namba, also referred to as the National Integrated Identity Management System was introduced in 2019 and is billed as the single source of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Uhuru says arrogant leaders a threat to the nation’s future

The Head of State urged leaders who are seeking power to do so with respect and humility to avoid antagonizing Kenyans.

1 hour ago

County News

Sonko fights for freedom as State besieges him with multiple criminal suits

Sonko’s woes deepened on Wednesday when he was produced before a Kahawa West law court in Kamiti prisons where he faced terror-related charges.

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why minimum tax is an idea worth pursuing

The newly introduced minimum tax has been greeted with mixed reactions, of course, strongpassions in opposite directions. The opponents of this nagging idea argue...

8 hours ago

Fifth Estate

BBI offers robust strategy on national security and safety

National security can be described as the ability of a country to protect and defend its citizens against internal and external threats. Article 238...

8 hours ago

Kenya

902 graduate constables to undergo promotion courses in police institutes

The exercise will commence ahead of a recruitment drive targeting 300 cadet officers from specialized professions like law, ballistics, education and forensic science, who...

9 hours ago

World

US leads condemnation as Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged after coup

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 3 – The US on Wednesday called on Myanmar’s military to free Aung San Suu Kyi, as the ousted leader was...

16 hours ago