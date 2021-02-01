Kenyan leaders united in mourning Nyachae

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Top Kenyan leaders were united Monday in mourning former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who died on Monday aged 88.

Nyachae’s son Charles who is a judge of the East African Court of Justice said his father passed on early Monday after a long illness.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as icon of Kenya’s progress through the years, saying the independence era provincial administrator will be remembered for a successful transition from public service to the world of business and politics.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mzee Simeon Nyachae, a distinguished son of Kenya, a friend and a man whose contribution to the making of the Kenyan nation will remain with us for eternity,” the president said and described him as a “wise statesman whose long service to the nation helped shape the country’s standing as one of Africa’s most progressive economies.”

Nyachae, who served in the governments of founding President Jomo Kenyatta, retired President, the late, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for reforms in various sectors when he served in its portfolios.

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki in his condolence message said Nyachae was a “sure-footed bureaucrat who served three presidents with distinction.”

Nyachae’s adeptness as an enterepreneur, Kibaki said, was as remarkable as his fortitude.

Deputy President William Ruto said the late Nyachae was a “progressive, selfless and steadfast leader who was genuinely passionate about public service, politics and uniting people in a common cause.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Nyachae saying “The Abagusii community has lost one of its most illustrious sons. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Also mourning the late Nyachae was Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi among others.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi also described the late as a great leader, adding that he had lost a father figure and mentor.

Nyachae passed on at 88 at the Nairobi hospital after battling a long illness.

At the tail end of his career, Nyachae served as the Head of the Public Service in which he is remembered for various far-reaching reforms due to his strictness.