Kenya sustains low COVID-19 numbers as 3 succumb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- Kenya has sustained a relatively low infection rate of COVID-19 pandemic, with 195 new cases reported Friday.

This raises the country’s caseload to 101,534 cases since March last year.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,859 samples collected on Thursday. Kenya has so far conducted 1,206, 161 cummulative tests.

“From the cases, 174 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. 116 are males while 79 females,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms.

The disease claimed 3 patients raising cumulative fatalities in the country to 1,776.

125 patients were also discharged after they were declared free of the disease, raising the total recoveries to 84, 268.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March, he is among leaders who continue to flout rules restricting large gatherings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meetings convened by President Kenyatta his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga always violate guidelines by the Health Ministry.