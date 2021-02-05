Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Capital Health

Kenya sustains low COVID-19 numbers as 3 succumb

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- Kenya has sustained a relatively low infection rate of COVID-19 pandemic, with 195 new cases reported Friday.

This raises the country’s caseload to 101,534 cases since March last year.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,859 samples collected on Thursday. Kenya has so far conducted 1,206, 161 cummulative tests.

“From the cases, 174 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. 116 are males while 79 females,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms.

The disease claimed 3 patients raising cumulative fatalities in the country to 1,776.

125 patients were also discharged after they were declared free of the disease, raising the total recoveries to 84, 268.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March, he is among leaders who continue to flout rules restricting large gatherings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meetings convened by President Kenyatta his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga always violate guidelines by the Health Ministry.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Myanmar military widens coup dragnet as scores protest at university

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 5 – Hundreds of teachers and students protested at a Myanmar university Friday as the military widened a dragnet against officials...

16 mins ago

World

Russia expels EU diplomats over Navalny protests, ties at ‘low point’

Moscow, Russian Federation, Feb 5 – Russia on Friday expelled diplomats from three European countries for taking part in protests in support of jailed...

37 mins ago

Africa

DR Congo Senate speaker quits in new move against pro-Kabila camp

Kinshasa, DR Congo, Feb 5 – The speaker of DR Congo’s Senate, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, tendered his resignation on Friday, according to a letter seen...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Immigration dept partners with Qualifications Authority to vet foreigners’ documents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Immigration Services Department have partnered to stump out fake certificates. In a...

3 hours ago

BBI

Ruto takes hustler movement campaign to Malindi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying their priorities are...

5 hours ago

Africa

Egypt frees Jazeera journalist after 4 years jail: security

Cairo, Egypt, Feb 5 – Egypt has released Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more than four years in detention on accusations of publishing false...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko remanded until Tuesday in terror probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was sent back behind bars until Tuesday when the court will rule on...

7 hours ago

World

Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

United Nations, United States, Feb 5 – The leader of Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate has been under arrest for several months, according to a United...

8 hours ago