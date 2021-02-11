Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID-19 low as Uhuru hints at re-opening country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11- Kenya on recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, detected from 4,220.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hinted plans to re-open the country fully by lifting most of the containment measures imposed last year, including a night curfew that starts from 10pm to 4am.

On Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases raised total cases in the country to 102,353.

In a statement, the CS also announced that 62 patients had recovered from the virus among them 45 from home basesd care and 17 from various hospitals across the country, raising the total recoveries to 84,790.

3 more patients succumbed to the disease raising fatalities in the country to 1794.

Kenya has sustained a relatively low infection rate of COVID-19 pandemic since late last year.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID- later this month when the vaccines arrive in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

The government said it will target mostly people aged above 50 years and those above 18 years but who have underlying conditions.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Body of 2-year-old boy found dangling from avocado tree in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 11- The body of a two-year-old boy was found dangling from an avocado tree in a remote village in Machakos late...

42 mins ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca gets WHO and profit boost as virus vaccinations ramp up

London, United Kingdom, Feb 9 – AstraZeneca announced Thursday it had doubled its annual profit in 2020 as the World Health Organization approved its...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nyachae’s funeral service held in Nairobi ahead of Monday burial

Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae died on February 1, 2021 aged 89.

2 hours ago

BBI

Homa Bay County approves BBI as others seek public participation

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Feb 11- Homa Bay County Assembly on Thursday became the third to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nyamakima, Gikomba traders turn to Nairobi Cargo Deconsolidation Centre for imported goods clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Scores of small scale traders in Nairobi and beyond have begun to enjoy the services of the Kenya Revenue...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden targets Myanmar generals with sanctions, asset freeze

Washington, United States, Feb 10 – President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States was taking action against Myanmar’s military including freezing access to...

5 hours ago

Africa

France struggling in Sahel ‘information war’

Paris, France, Feb 11 – As well as suffering a spate of recent battlefield casualties in the Sahel, France risks losing the fight for...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

Xi speaks with Biden on phone

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning took a phone call from U.S. President Joseph R. Biden on the...

6 hours ago