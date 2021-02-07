Kenya needs more civic education to end FGM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7- As Kenya joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on Saturday, calls were intensified on the need for civic education to create awareness on the dangers of the practice both in urban and rural areas.

Capital FM News spoke to Tony Mwebia, an Executive Director at Men End FGM who painted a grim picture of the situation in the country.

“Laws alone cannot be able to end FGM. That’s a fact. What laws do is that they deter people from the practice of FGM,” he said, FGM is a social norm, it is a cultural practice and it is something that takes time to change and therefore, we need to initiate conversations with communities.”

He said that Kenyans and especially those who believe in FGM will need more than just laws in place for them to understand the harm that the practice causes on young girls and women.

“In the Somali community, the prevalence is 94 percent, 9 out of every 10 girls have undergone FGM. If you were to arrest everyone, where will you take all these people? Yes the law is key in the fight against the vice but we need to have more dialogues and create awareness and let the law be the last result,” he said.

In Kenya, the practice is rampant among the Maasai, Kisii and Samburu among others.

This year’s theme “No Time for Global Inaction, Unite, Fund, and Act to End Female Genital Mutilation” was particularly relevant and urgent as the COVID 19 pandemic threatens to reverse gains made.

Whereas there has been tremendous success in the fight against FGM due to the development and implementation of laws and policies on FGM, research, and learning, the vice continues to soar, putting young girls and women at risk of severe pain, excessive bleeding, and shock, swelling of genital tissue, infections, urination problems, mental health problems, and even death.

Kenya is among the countries in the world where the practice is most prevalent despite efforts to end it.

According to the 2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS), the prevalence of FGM among women aged between 15‐49 in Kenya is about 21 percent roughly translating to about 2.75 million girls and women who have undergone the cut.

However, this is not uniform across the country as certain areas have more prevalence. The North Eastern part of Kenya for example has a prevalence of over 94 percent while the western region has a low of 1 percent.

During the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 in 2019, to mark 25 years of implementing the highly ambitious International Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action (PoA) that recognized sexual and reproductive health and rights as an inalienable human right, the President Uhuru Kenyatta committed to ensuring zero sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices, including zero child, early and forced marriage, as well as zero female genital mutilation by 2022.

However, barely a year to go to the deadline, the practice is still on.

The COVID 19 pandemic and the government measures to manage the pandemic including the closure of schools and rescue centres made girls more vulnerable as community members and cutters had it easy to conduct FGM in secrecy by the fact the girls had nowhere to report as they as teachers, civil society and other caregivers were nowhere within sight.

Zakiah Mohamed, a victim of FGM told Capital News Beat that the practice causes more harm to women especially during childbirth and urged parents and guardians to protect their girls against the vice.

“I personally underwent FGM and I can tell you it affects your sexual desire and during child birth, especially natural birth, you experience excruciating pain. The cut is not important, it does not help women in any way and it should be eradicated completely,” she said.

In 2011, the Kenyan government enacted the prohibition of FGM Act that outlawed FGM, set the consequences of performing the act, and established the Anti-FGM Board, the semi-autonomous government agency to coordinate anti-FGM activities.

Since then, Kenya has witnessed a substantial drop in incidences of FGM but more needs to be done.

Zubeida Yusuf, a resident of Kibera said, for FGM to end, every person ought to take responsibility and report those practicing FGM even in private to the relevant authorities.

“The fight should not be left to the government and activists but is should be fought by everyone if we are to save our girls and women. Let us all unite and report those practicing FGM or those forcing girls to go for FGM then let the law take its course,” Yusuf said.

Abdul Hussein commonly known as ‘Mr.Pads’ for his initiative to provide sanitary towels to girls in Kibera stated that for FGM to end, the government and activists and all those against the vice will need to go to the villages and issue civic education and create awareness on the harmful effects of the practice.

“If we are to help our girls, we need to talk to those involved and parents who really believe in this practice. Some of those people were brought up knowing that FGM is must to all girls and to change that will take time. Efforts are being made even by our government but we still have a long way to go,” Hussein said.

Cross border FGM where Kenyans travel to neighbouring countries more lenient to FGM and the performance of the cut to very young girls to avoid scrutiny are other emerging trends that the government and all relevant authorities must keep their eyes on.