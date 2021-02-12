Connect with us

The entrance of Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Capital Health

Kenya benefits from Sh21mn Hungary-Slovenia Joint Health Care program

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12- The governments of Hungary and the Republic of Slovenia have implemented the Joint Health Care Assistance project worth Sh21 million in Kenya with the aim of deepening and expanding productive relations between the three countries.

Kenyatta National Hospital, the National Spinal Injury Referral Hospital and the Kericho County Referral Hospital were the first ones to benefit from medical equipment including 27 hospital beds made in Slovenia.

Equipment donated include 27 hospital beds, 5 patient monitors, 3 blood chemistry analysers, 4 infant incubators and 5 surgical trolleys equipped with all the relevant surgical tools to various hospitals.

Speaking at the Nairobi Spinal Injury Hospital on Tuesday during the handover ceremony, Hungarian Ambassador to Kenya Zsolt Mészáros, said the goal of the program is to contribute to the development of the country’s health care capacities with a particular view to the severity of the current global situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic

“Development cooperation with Kenya in the field of health is of utmost priority for the Government of Hungary. In May 2020, Hungary signed a framework agreement on financial cooperation with Kenya,” he said.

Slovenia was represented at the event by Majda Provoden-Nginja, the Honorary Consul.

 Health Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the project and the care centre were timely as the country is focused on ensuring that health care becomes accessible to all Kenyans at all times

“The government of Kenya is committed to the provision of specialized healthcare not only with regard to the burden of violence, injuries and trauma but also in responding to the rising burden of non-communicable diseases,” he said.

