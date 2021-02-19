Kalonzo to Ruto: stop panicking about our alliance with Mudavadi, Moi and Wetangula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19-Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop panicking over their new alliance with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.

Musyoka’s sentiments come days after DP Ruto challenged them to name their candidate saying he is ready to face off with any of them in the next year‘s General Election.

“Our team is determined to deliver this country from the danger of electing untrustworthy leaders whose mission is to loot the nation’s coffers dry,” stated Musyoka.

Kalonzo made the remarks on Thursday when he hosted 137 MCAs from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni Counties led by their respective Speakers, Majority and Minority leaders to drum up support for the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill currently in the County assemblies.

While addressing the leaders, Kalonzo said the BBI brings forth great benefits to the electorate and thus passing it will greatly strengthen devolution.

Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Moi and Wetangula have been campaigning together to popularise their respective candidate in the upcoming by-elections in Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos county.

In Machakos, they are supporting Wiper’s candidate Agnes Kavindu for the senatorial seat to replace the late Boniface Kabaka.

In Matungu, they are supporting Mudavadi’s ANC candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo to replace the late Justus Murunga who succumbed to COVID-19 in November 2020.

In Kabuchai, the leaders are supporting FORD Kenya’s Majmbo Kalasing to replace the late James Lusweti who died in December 2020 after a long ailment.