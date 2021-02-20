Kalonzo and Ngilu convene meeting to push for BBI approval in Lower Eastern

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 20 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu have urged county assemblies in Ukambani to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Amendment Bill.

The leaders issued a joint statement on Saturday following a consultative forum that brought together Speakers of County assemblies in the region, Majority and Minority Leaders as well as MCAs.

“Aware of the importance of the benefits that accrue from the BBI and the need to devolve more resources to the grassroots, we have resolved to unanimously pass the Bill,” the leaders in a statement after the meeting at Stoni Athi resort Machakos.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana did not attend the forum attended by 137 MCAs from the three counties.

Earlier this week, 33 MCAs from the Machakos County Assembly out of the 59 members threatened to shoot down the Bill if the promoters continue to undermine Governor Mutua politically.

So far 11 county assemblies have approved the Bill, which requires the approval of 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration on whether it should proceed for a national referendum vote.

The county assemblies include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Kisii, Nairobi, Vihiga and Laikipia.

Only Baringo County Assembly has voted to oppose the Bill so far.