Kajiado becomes seventh County Assembly to pass BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – Kajiado County Assembly became the seventh to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill Wednesday even as more counties tabled it ahead of debate.

Ward representatives in the county approved the Bill in a unanimous vote late Wednesday.

Ward Representatives in Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya have already approved it.

Baringo County is so far the only one which has rejected the Bill which is being pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga following their March 2018 unity pact.

Twenty-four out of 47 counties are required to approve the Bill for it to be forwarded to the National Assembly for debate.

There are however, pending court cases challenging the constitutionality of the process in what will ultimately determine on whether or not Kenya will have a national referendum.