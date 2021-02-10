Justices Ouko, Koome and SC Ngatia among 13 applicants for CJ slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Appeal court justices William Ouko and Martha Koome as well as Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia are among thirteen applicants who have expressed interest in the position of the Chief Justice.

The position which fell vacant on January 11 after former Chief Justice David Maraga exited office on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 has attracted two other judges: Justices D.K. Marete and Mathew Nduma.

Others according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) are Prof Otinga Mare, Prof Moni Wekesa, Alice Jepkoech Yano, Prof Patricia Mbote, lawyer Philip Murgor, Said Juma Chitembwe, Otondi Ontweka and Brian Matagaro.

JSC Secretary Anne Amadi who is also the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary said the thirteen applicants will be shortlisted within 14 days in accordance with the Judicial Service Act.

The Commission will thereafter interview the candidates before recommending a candidate for appointment by the President subject to approval by the National Assembly as provided for under Article 166 (1) of the Constitution.

Article 167 (2) caps the tenure of Chief Justice at ten years but the holder of the office is required to exit office regardless on attaining the mandatory retirement age outlined in Article 167 (1).

More to follow…