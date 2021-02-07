Junet under fire over remarks against Senator Mwaura on albinism status

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7- A section of people living with disabilities including those with albinism, have condemned remarks made by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed against nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura that he bleached his skin to benefit from political nominations.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, people living with disabilities said it was unfortunate that the remarks came from a Member of Parliament calling on Junet to apologize and henceforth respect everyone regardless of their physical appearance.

“He should withdraw his remarks and apologize if at all he deserves the title honorable member of parliament. His comments we uncalled for and are painful and demeaning to all of us who have albinism,” they said.

They also urged political leaders to be careful of their utterances, saying political differences should not warrant derogatory remarks towards those with conditions that are beyond their control.

“To insinuate that Senator Mwaura bleached his skin in order to get nominated to parliament is not only discrimination on the basis of colour and disability, but also is to incite members of the public against them especially little innocent children in school who have to endure a lot of ridicule from peers and members of the community,” the group said.

The vocal MP has, however, apologized through his Twitter handle, saying his remarks did not represent his opinion on people living with albinism in the country.

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflect my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county. My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence,” he tweeted.

Mwaura was nominated by Jubilee Party to represent people living with disabilities and is lately a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto who is against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Since he showed support for the DP, Mwaura has faced criticism from leaders loyal to President Kenyatta and those allied to the former Prime Minister after leading a group of youth to heckle him during a tour of Githurai to popularise the BBI initiative.

Mwaura spent the better part of Thursday at the Jubilee party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi County, where he faced the disciplinary committee led by Muchai Lumatete over accusations that he had shifted allegiance to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

He is set to know his fate within 14 days.