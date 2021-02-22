Juja MP Francis Munyua alias Wakapee is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu alias Wakapee is dead.

Waititu passed on late Monday after ailing for a long time. He was battling cancer.

“It with deep sorrow that we announce the Passing on of our Loving Dad Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu. May His soul Rest in Eternal Peace and may God Grant him the Divine Grace to accept His will,” his family said in a statement.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo is among leaders who condoled the family.

“My sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of my late friend and also my home MP Hon. Munyua “wakapee “ was to see him this afternoon and I felt a bye bye coming from him. I treasure the fond memories of over 30 yrs of our friendship. Fare thee well my friend,” Kabogo tweeted soon after the announcement.