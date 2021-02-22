Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Goma lies in the heart of DR Congo's troubled eastern provinces

Africa

Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack

Published

GOMA, DR CONGO Feb 22 – Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed on Monday when a UN convoy came under attack in the troubled east, DRC sources and the government in Rome said.

Luca Attanasio died of his wounds after a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy came under fire near Goma, a senior diplomatic source said in Kinshasa.

Two other people also died in the attack, Major Guillaume Djike, the army’s spokesman in North Kivu province told AFP. Other sources said the two were the envoy’s driver and bodyguard.

Attanasio’s death was confirmed in Rome by the Italian foreign ministry, which also said an Italian policeman died.

Attanasio, who had been appointed to the DRC in early 2018, suffered “gunshot wounds to the abdomen” and was taken to a hospital in Goma in critical condition, the diplomat in Kinshasa said.

The DRC’s army said its troops were searching the area for the assailants.

A vast country the size of continental western Europe, the DRC is grappling with numerous conflicts, especially in its remote, mineral-rich east.

Scores of militias roam the four eastern provinces, many of them a legacy of wars in the 1990s that sucked in countries around central-southern Africa and claimed millions of lives.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Monday’s attack occurred north of Goma — a region that includes the UNESCO-listed Virunga National Park, which has also been troubled by violence.

The UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR, said last week that more than 2,000 civilians were killed in North and South Kivu and Ituri last year.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Pilot’s poor judgment blamed for July 2020 police helicopter crash in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – An investigation report on the police helicopter crash that occurred in Meru in July 2020 has blamed the pilots’...

15 mins ago

Capital Health

Pandemic used as ‘pretext’ to crush dissent: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 22 – The United Nations on Monday harshly criticised countries that are using the pandemic to justify cracking down on dissent...

45 mins ago

World

EU warns Myanmar, mulls sanctions on Russia over crackdown

Brussels, Belgium, Feb 22 – The EU on Monday warned Myanmar’s military rulers it “stands ready” to impose sanctions over their coup, as foreign...

2 hours ago

World

Malaysia faces calls to halt Myanmar deportations

Lumut, Malaysia, Feb 22 – Malaysia faced calls Monday to halt the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals on navy ships to their homeland weeks...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

London, United Kingdom, Feb 22 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to start unwinding England’s third and potentially final coronavirus lockdown, as a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

ODM dismisses Kalonzo and Mudavadi talk on endorsement by Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – The war of words between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka...

4 hours ago

Africa

Kidnappers in Nigeria free 53 seized on bus

Abuja, Nigeria, Feb 22 – Kidnappers have released 53 people including women and children they seized on a bus in Nigeria, local authorities said, while...

4 hours ago

Kenya

2 Giraffes electrocuted in Soysambu Conservancy

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Two Giraffes were on Sunday electrocuted in Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru, in what was blamed on the height of...

5 hours ago