Immigration dept partners with Qualifications Authority to vet foreigners’ documents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Immigration Services Department have partnered to stump out fake certificates.

In a statement, the authority’s chairperson Kilemi Mwiria, Director General Juma Mukhwana and Immigration Services Department Director Alexander Muteshi said only high quality and genuine qualifications will be admissible in the country.

Mwiria said about 30,000 students from Africa are coming into the country each year to study and therefore, the partnership with the Immigration Service Department will ensure that only those with genuine academic documents from their home countries are admitted.

“All students coming into the country to study will have their certificates recognized and verified by KNQA before they are enrolled for studies in the country,” Mwiria said.

Mwiria further added that the authority is seeking to guarantee equity to the qualifications sector so that those with financial muscle do not buy academic documents and disadvantage others.

The two institutions also promised to work together to promote Kenya, as a training hub to support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and integration which will support free movement of people, skills and services across the continent.

Muteshi who was also accompanied by senior directors at the Immigration Services Department during the meeting at his Nyayo House office, said the Department will support the authority in its endeavors given that foreign citizens seeking education in the country have to pass through the department in order to obtain student Visas.

Already regional blocks are working on the East Africa Qualifications Framework and IGAD framework.

African Union (AU) is also working to establish the African Continental Qualifications Framework (ACQF) noting that integrated Africa is a major transformation outcome of the Agenda 2063 as it will encompass, among others, free movement of persons, free trade, customs union, common transport market and an African common education space.

