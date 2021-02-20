IGAD calls for de-escalation of violence in Somalia amid election stand-off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc, has called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between various political factions in Somalia, following a 24-hour gunfight in Mogadishu over election impasse.

The presidential election was scheduled to take place early this month, but various stakeholders failed to reach an agreement, despite international pressure.

Violence broke out on the streets of Mogadishu Friday over the delayed elections by opposition presidential candidates. There was no immediate confirmation on the number of casualties.

“The inter-Governmental Authority on Development strongly condemns the violence in Mogadishu in the last 24 hours. IGAD further condemns the growing hostility and extreme belligerence in political contests in the country,” IGAD said in a statement.

It condemned what it described as “growing hostility among political players seeking to replace Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi alias Farmaajo- who is also seeking a second term in power.”

To end the stalemate, IGAD said the political leaders in the neighbouring country should embrace dialogue so that they can reach a consensus on the outstanding issues.

“IGAD, therefore, calls upon all political leaders to immediately de-escalate tension and re-engage constructively, in the interest of the people of Somalia, with a view to agreeing on the modalities of conducting inclusive, free, fair, transparent and credible federal elections without further delay,” the statement states.

The Somalia Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier issued a statement accusing security details assigned to opposition presidential candidates for the violence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the demonstration by the opposition as “armed insurrection under the guise of political demonstration.”

“Rather than supporting the finalization of the outstanding issues on the implementation of the political agreement of 17 September the prospective presidential candidates chose to instigate chaos. The simple truth remains elections are the only course for transition mot fostering constitutional crisis nor supporting insurrection,” the ministry said.