L-R: IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Fatuma Ibrahim Adan, Health Cabinet Secretary Rashid Aman, the Head of the European Delegation to Kenya, Ambassador Simon Mordue and the United Nations Office for Project Services Rainer Frauenfeld are expected at the short handover ceremony on Monday/CFM

Capital Health

IGAD alliance with EU-Kenya, UN Projects Office to hand over medical supplies to KMTC

The supplies are part of the EU-IGAD COVID-19 Response project in the IGAD region and consist mostly of Personal Protective Equipment.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to Kenya and the United Nations Office for Project Services is expected to hand over medical supplies to the Government  during an official ceremony at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Fatuma Ibrahim Adan, Health Cabinet Secretary Rashid Aman, the Head of the European Delegation to Kenya, Ambassador Simon Mordue, the Ambassador of Germany to Kenya Annet Gunther, and the United Nations Office for Project Services Rainer Frauenfeld are expected at the short handover ceremony on Monday.

The supplies are part of the EU-IGAD COVID-19 Response project in the IGAD region and consist mostly of Personal Protective Equipment, over 25,000 test kits for COVID-19, two standard ambulances, one advanced ambulance and a mobile laboratory worth 1.9 million Euros. They will be put in use at cross-border areas.

The European Union allocated a 60 million Euros package to help tackle the health and socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in support of IGAD in its mandate to coordinate national responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Horn of Africa.

It is part of the Team Europe Global Response package to support partner countries face the pandemic and its consequences.

