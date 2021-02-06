Hosea Kiplagat, the former powerful KANU politician, is dead

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Hosea Kiplagat, the politician who was among the key figures in the the former President Daniel Arap Moi’s era, is dead. He was aged 75.

Kiplagat’s family said he passed on at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi where he was rushed for treatment.

“The family of Hosea Mundui Kiplagat wishes to announce his passing on today, 6th February 2021 at 0930 Hrs, Karen Hospital, Nairobi,” family spokesman Lt. Col C.K Mundui said in a statement.

No further details were provided.

Kiplagat once served as the Executive Chairman of Cooperative Bank.

Kiplagat was amomng the well known closest ally of former president Moi who died last year.

He vied and lost the Baringo parliamentary seat before he took a low political profile.

Those who know him well say he has interests in various sectors of the economy including in transport and the banking industry.