Homa Bay County approves BBI as others seek public participation

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Feb 11- Homa Bay County Assembly on Thursday became the third to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, after Siaya and Kisumu.

Most county assemblies countrywide including in Nairobi, Kisii and others have embarked on seeking public participation ahead of debate.

MCAs in Homa Bay unanimously passed the bill which was tabled by Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman Ajimba Ayieta and seconded by nominated Member of County Assembly Kevin Onyango.

For the constitutional amendment to be subjected to a referendum, at least 24 Counties are required to approve it before it is sent to Parliament.

Several County assemblies countrywide are subjecting the Bill to public participation ahead of the debate.

Almost all the county assemblies in Nyanza, the political bedrock of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are expected to pass the Bill.

“We just want a better Kenya and that is why we are urging all the county assemblies to approve the Bill,” the former Prime minister said in Kisumu at the weekend.

The BBI, if approved, will give more resources to the County Governments and will introduce a Ward Development Fund for MCA’s.

It also seeks to increase funding for the counties from the current 15 percent to 35 percent.

Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have intensified campaigns for the BBI report even as Deputy President William Ruto remains defiant, holding parallel meetings to thrash it.

“I want to leave a solid country once my term lapses,” the President said on Wednesday. “I want to make sure those who will take after me will not be those who steal but those seeking to unite Kenyans, and not to divide them,” Kenyatta said.

According to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, all County Assemblies in the Mt Kenya bloc will pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill on February 23.

Kinyanjui said more County Assemblies are set to pass the document after House sittings resume from a two-month-long recess.

The Governor has called on the religious institutions to take their rightful role and lead on matters that would take the country forward.

Those against the initiative claim it is not a priority, saying the government should instead focus to address more immediate challenges including the economic downtown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.