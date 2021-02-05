Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang directed Directors of Education at the Sub-County level to work with Headteachers to continue issuing the sanitary towels which have been lying uncollected in schools/FILE

Kenya

Govt directs principals to reside in school to stem indiscipline and arson cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- The Ministry of Education has directed principals in boarding schools to reside in the institutions as part of measures to stem indiscipline among learners who have resorted to burning schools.

Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in a circular, said that schools should also come up with mechanisms of accounting for learners at all times.

“Schools principals to reinforce and enhance vigilance and security especially in dormitories area which is a target for arson. This should be done by deploying more teachers on duty,” said Kipsang.

In recent weeks, several schools have been set on fire and teachers attacked by students, some left with serious injuries.

One such case was reported in Kisii High School where two teachers were stabbed.

Further, Kipsang said guidance and counseling in schools should be enhanced as well as work closely with the Ministry of Interior to boost security.

“All criminal activities by learners should be reported to the police for necessary action,” he stated.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed school administrators and principals not to admit students expelled from other schools for over indiscipline cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magoha said even court orders will not be used to allow such students back to school adding that the government will protect teachers and public assets.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has asked the Ministry of Education to abolish boarding schools saying they are contributing to indiscipline among students. 

“All these things we are seeing in schools will not be there if we only had day schools. It is high time the Ministry of Education planned on how to phase out boarding schools the same way caning was phased out. In fact, there is no relationship between boarding schools and learning. Learning is just learning and education is just education,” Milemba said.

There have been increased cases of arson and violent attacks on teachers since January 4 when schools reopened for physical learning after a 9-month COVID-19 break.

Magoha has warned that police will henceforth compile a list of students involved in crime so as to ensure they do not get certificates of good conduct when they complete their studies.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

Biden pulls Yemen war support, welcomes refugees in US reset

Washington, United States, Feb 5 – President Joe Biden on Thursday ended US support for Saudi Arabia’s devastating war in Yemen and dramatically increased the...

2 mins ago

Africa

‘There was no trust’: Apartheid ghosts stalk S.Africa’s vaccine fears

Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb 5 – At the very mention of the word “vaccine”, 82-year-old Josefine Hlomuka vehemently shook her head, her face clouding...

1 hour ago

Africa

Fear and mourning after attack on South Darfur village

Al-Twail Saadoun, Sudan, Feb 5 – A pall of gloom hangs over the house of Adam Omar in a remote village in Sudan’s South...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nominated Senator Mwaura to know his fate in 2 weeks after Jubilee disciplinary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura will know his fate within 14 days after a session with the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee...

2 hours ago

World

UN launches selection process for next secretary-general

United Nations, United States, Feb 4 – The UN Security Council and General Assembly on Thursday launched the recruitment process for the next secretary-general,...

3 hours ago

World

In Bosnia, migrants and locals urge EU to unlock its gate

Bosanska Bojna, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb 5 – “We will try again,” Mohammad Amin Ibrahimi, a teacher from Kabul, says as he looks west...

3 hours ago

Headlines

American who defiled Kenyan children handed 15 years by US court

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – An American found guilty of sexually abusing four children in Kenya has been sentenced to 15 years and 8...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Boda boda sector reforms inevitable and should be done swiftly

It is an indisputable fact that the boda boda sub-sector in the country has grown in leaps and bounds for over a decade now...

3 hours ago