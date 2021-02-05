Govt directs principals to reside in school to stem indiscipline and arson cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- The Ministry of Education has directed principals in boarding schools to reside in the institutions as part of measures to stem indiscipline among learners who have resorted to burning schools.

Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in a circular, said that schools should also come up with mechanisms of accounting for learners at all times.

“Schools principals to reinforce and enhance vigilance and security especially in dormitories area which is a target for arson. This should be done by deploying more teachers on duty,” said Kipsang.

In recent weeks, several schools have been set on fire and teachers attacked by students, some left with serious injuries.

One such case was reported in Kisii High School where two teachers were stabbed.

Further, Kipsang said guidance and counseling in schools should be enhanced as well as work closely with the Ministry of Interior to boost security.

“All criminal activities by learners should be reported to the police for necessary action,” he stated.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed school administrators and principals not to admit students expelled from other schools for over indiscipline cases.

Magoha said even court orders will not be used to allow such students back to school adding that the government will protect teachers and public assets.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has asked the Ministry of Education to abolish boarding schools saying they are contributing to indiscipline among students.

“All these things we are seeing in schools will not be there if we only had day schools. It is high time the Ministry of Education planned on how to phase out boarding schools the same way caning was phased out. In fact, there is no relationship between boarding schools and learning. Learning is just learning and education is just education,” Milemba said.

There have been increased cases of arson and violent attacks on teachers since January 4 when schools reopened for physical learning after a 9-month COVID-19 break.

Magoha has warned that police will henceforth compile a list of students involved in crime so as to ensure they do not get certificates of good conduct when they complete their studies.