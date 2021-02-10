Govt decries slow Huduma Namba pick up, only 300,000 of 2.2mn cards collected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The mass distribution of Huduma Namba cards in Nairobi got off to a slow start with only 300,000 Kenyans out of 2.2 million applicants prompted to collect their cards responding to the invitation.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna during a press conference with journalists urged Kenyans to collect their cards whenever notified, so as to facilitate a smooth process.

“2.2 million messages have been send to different cardholders, it is sad that up to now only 300,000 have responded. So we are asking Kenyans if you get this message please respond to it so that we can move forward,” stated Oguna.

Oguna asked Kenyans to be vigilant when they get messages regarding the collection of the cards, warning that fraudsters have been asking for money claiming to be in a position to distribute the cards.

“There are fraudsters out there some of them have send messages asking Kenyans to send Sh100 to process the cards , we are telling you that Huduma Namba is free and the message will come as HUDUMA NAMBA and will not come as a telephone number,” he said.

Oguna said about 37 million Kenyans registered for Huduma Namba, a unique personal identifier under the National Integrated Identity Management System, during the first phase.

Out of those who registered he said 20 million are adults, while the rest fall below the age of 18 years.

Oguna said the second phase which will tentatively begin at the end of April, and will be continuous so as to allow those who haven’t registered to do so.

The government commenced on the distribution of the cards on February 4 with the first batch dispatched to Huduma Centres across Nairobi County and its 17 sub-county offices.

The Ministry of Interior which is leading in the exercise asked Kenyans to collect their cards once they receive a message.