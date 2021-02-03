Governor Lee tells off MP Kuria over objection to BBI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 3 – Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) politics took the centre state at the burial ceremony of musician Mighty Salim in Subukia Sub-County of Nakuru County where Governor Lee Kinyanjui tore into Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria accusing him on inciting masses against the government.

Kinyanjui accused Kuria of unfairly condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration at burial ceremonies instead of using his position as a parliamentarian to champion for reforms through legislation.

Kuria had accused the Jubilee administration of neglecting musicians and leaving them to wallow in poverty and depression.

He asked mourners to reject BBI law review because it was a government project aimed at creating positions for certain leaders.

Kuria said he was opposed to the proposed law in its totality.

The MP went further to claim that Itare mega dam construction in Kuresoi was shot down as a ploy to fight Deputy President William Ruto with the residents suffering the collateral damage.

Kuria promised musicians that there will be better policies to develop them once Ruto wins power in 2022.

Governor Kinyajui however rebuked Kuria saying it was wrong to incite musicians against the government yet he was in a position to influence budget allocations and initiate kitties for musicians and other artists.

He said laws and budgets are made in parliament and not at burials.

Kinyanjui challenged Kuria to resign from parliament instead of continuing to earn tax payers money while promising to only work only after the current regime is out.

On Itare dam, the Governor said investigations into the alleged corruption had been completed and the process for the construction was underway.

He urged residents to wait for the BBI report to go the procedure of County Assemblies and Parliament so they can be educated on it.