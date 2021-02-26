Foreign Affairs PS Kamau says Kitale airport to be completed in July

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The ongoing expansion of the Kitale Airport in Trans Nzoia will be completed in July.

Foreign Affairs Principle Secretary Macharia Kamau said this after inspecting the project on Thursday.

Kamau, who led a National Development Implementation Technical Committee project assessment delegation comprising Devolution and Planning counterparts Julius Korir and Saitoti Torome yesterday, expressed satisfaction in the progress made by the contractor assigned the project.

“PS Foreign Affairs @AmbMKamau, PS, Devolution Julius Korir, and PS Planning Saitoti Torome are currently inspecting the Kitale Airport project in Transnzioia County in the ongoing NDITC Project Assessment by PSs.They noted the good progress, with efforts for completion by July,” MFA tweeted.

The Sh221 million project to expand the Kitale Airstrip is part of a series of countrywide airport facelift initiative targeting six airstrips.

The modernization is aimed at supporting the country’s tourism sector by equipping facilities with capacility to handle larger aircraft.

The construction was set to take 10 months.

The PSs also inspected the upgrading of Kitale-Endebess-Suam Road project, said the 45km road from Kitale town connecting Kenya and Uganda will be of great benefit to the residents of two countries.

They also visited the Kiptogot Kolongolo water project in Transnzoia County. The mega gravity water project to cost Sh1.2 billion will supply at least 11,000 cubic meters of water to 75,000 area residents.