First Lady Margaret Kenyatta launches Kenya Girl Guides Centenary Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 —First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Friday launched celebrations to mark 100 years of the Kenya Girl Guides Association (KGGA), on the day the organization is observing this year’s World Thinking Day.

Speaking during through videolink to participants at the event held at the organization’s headquarters in Nairobi, the First Lady commended the association for playing a crucial role in modeling girls and young women into responsible citizens.

She paid glowing tribute to the association for reaching out to all girls in the country and instilling high moral values that continue to impact Kenyan communities positively.

“Since its inception, the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts Association has expanded its amazing work, and its reach within Kenya. As a country, we are indebted to the Association for the lengths to which you go to invest in young girls, “ the First Lady said.

She reiterated that the KGGA movement has instilled ethics to girls and young women that have become solid vehicles for wisdom, mentorship and progress.

“The words ‘Girl Guide’ have come to be associated with honorable ideas: discipline, diligence, service, and patriotism,” the First Lady said.

She expressed confidence that the movement, which is founded on five pillars of Education, Peace, Health, Environment and Economic Empowerment, will continue to inspire confidence and character of the Kenyan girls to be change agents in their communities.

The First Lady applauded the organization for inspiring curiosity, creativity and leadership in young girls and adolescents around the globe to take lead in matters that concern them.

“You continue to create change-makers, individuals who dare to create the world of their dreams and are committed to transforming the world,” she noted.

She said the centenary celebrations whose theme is “Awakening Her Potential’’ offers an opportunity to Kenyans to reflect and appreciate the achievements and contribution of the Kenya Girl Guides Association to the country’s development.

“Today, we celebrate your work, the remarkable achievements of KGGA as we launch your Centenary Celebrations. These celebrations give us an opportunity to look back and appreciate how much has happened in the Kenya chapter of the Girl Guide movement since 1922,” the First Lady said.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said despite numerous challenges in today’s world, girls and young women have great opportunities to thrive and positively influence the society if they work in unity.

“As your Patron, I have witnessed your determination to ensure that you embrace a spirit of inclusion. I have seen your resolve to contribute to society in many ways and I have also met many of you who have become young leaders, and champions of meaningful societal change,” she said.

ICT, Innovation and Youth Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who also spoke occasion, called on the youth to join Kenya’s journey of transformation through particpation in enhanced empowerment of girls and young women to boost good governance and the drive for a better society.

“In line with the theme for the World Thinking Day 2021, we envision that enhanced empowerment of girls and young women will encourage them to passionately pursue good governance, democracy, social wellbeing and ultimately build on national development and cohesion.

“Young people should be at the forefront of global change and innovation. They can be key agents for development and peace. However, if they are marginalized, all of us will be impoverished,” CS Mucheru said.