Egypt, China sign contract to build 5 skyscrapers in Egypt’s Alamein city

CAIRO, Egypt Feb 9 – Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) signed an agreement on Monday with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to build five residential skyscrapers in New Alamein City at Egypt’s Mediterranean northern coast.

The virtual signing ceremony was witnessed by Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Essam el-Gazzar, Egyptian Ambassador to China Mohamed El Badry, and Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, state-run Ahram daily reported.

The Egyptian minister said the project, located about 90 km from the northern coastal province of Alexandria, consists of five residential towers with services, overlooking an artificial lake, according to Ahram.

One of the towers is 250-meter high with a surface area of 465,000 square meters and will be constructed within 45 months, while the other four are 200-meter high with a surface area of 320,000 square meters each and are scheduled to be completed within 39 months, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Liao congratulated the CSCEC and the Egyptian ministry for the new project of cooperation.

“China and Egypt have worked hand in hand to continuously achieve new development results,” the ambassador said, adding that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is deeply integrated with Egypt’s “Vision 2030”.

The CSCEC is currently constructing the huge Central Business District project in Egypt’s new administrative capital which embraces a number of skyscrapers, including the 385-meter-high Iconic Tower, expected to be the tallest in Africa upon completion.

The general manager of the CSCEC, Zheng Xuexuan, said the company has successively implemented a series of high-quality projects in Egypt.

He stressed that signing the contract is an important achievement for both sides to deepen cooperation and achieve a win-win situation, affirming that the CSCEC will implement this project with high standards, and contribute to the development of Egypt.

The contract value is about 1.92 billion U.S. dollars, according to the CSCEC