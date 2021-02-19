EACC summons Baringo MCAs over chaos during BBI vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission has summoned Baringo Members of County assembly over chaotic scenes last week when they voted to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The county assembly was the first and only one so far to reject the Bill seeking to amend the Constitution by among other things expand the national executive.

Eleven county assemblies had approved the Bill by Thursday, among them Kisumu, Siaya, Laikipia and Nairobi.

EACC said it is seeking to establish those behind the chaos and those who contravened house leadership and integrity code of conduct during the session.

“The Commission Pursuant to its constitutional and statutory mandate as set out under Article 252 (1)(a) (d) of the Constitution, Section 11 of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission Act and Section 4 (2) and 42 (10) of the Leadership and Integrity Act,2012 is investigating the conduct of Baringo MCA during proceedings of 11tth February 2021 at the Baringo County Assembly chambers,” EACC said in a statement dated February 17.

Videos that circulated after the chaotic scene showed some of the MCAs fighting as others ran to safety after what appeared to be teargas was lobbed in the assembly.

EACC now wants the Speaker David Kiplagat, his deputy Jacob Cheboiwo, Clerk Richard Koech, three sergeants-at-arms, and 12 MCAs to appear before their Nakuru-based EACC offices between February 22 and 24.

The commission specifically wants personal files for MCAs Charles Kosgei and Ernest Kibet, the Hansard for February 11, and a report on the steps taken so far in respect of the incident.

Other MCAs summoned are Silas Tochim, Maria Losile, Solomon Makal, Caroline Kessel, Betty Birchogo, Shadrack Mailuk, Lawi Kipchumba, Lourien Sam, Daniel Tuwit and Reuben Chepsongoi.

The February 11 sitting during which the BBI Bill was rejected was thrown into disarray after police lobbed teargas inside the chamber as soon as the Speaker and clerk concluded vote tallying. It is not clear if EACC has also summoned police officers.

The Bill Bill requires the approval of 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.

The BBI Initiative was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following the 2017 presidential election outcome which was rejected by Odinga.