DP Ruto warns security agencies against targeting his loyalists

BARINGO, Kenya Feb 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked civil servants to serve all Kenyans equally.

He said state machinery should not be used to intimidate certain leaders, particularly those seen to be loyal to him.

The Deputy President expressed concern that politicians with alternative ideologies are being unfairly subjected to the criminal justice system with the aim of scaring them to submission.

The Deputy President said it was regrettable that the Nationa Police Service, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were now actively involved in politics.

“We should stop using the police to influence politics and allow politicians to politick. Kenya is beyond the politics of threats and intimidation,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President told those selling fear to instead sell their agenda to Kenyans instead of using outdated political practices.

He cited recent arrests of Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi and MP Sylvanus Osoro among other leaders as some of those outdated intimidation practices that have no room in this 21st century.

“Those seeking leadership should shun tribalism and threats and instead sell their manifesto to Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto spoke in Kabarnet on Saturday during the opening of a Municipal market after attending the official opening of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kituro in Baringo County.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Services Simon Chelugui, Governors Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana County), MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Maritha), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet County), Caleb Kosotany (Soy) Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Aron Cheruiyot (Kericho County, Nixon Korir (Langata), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central) and William Cheptumo (Baringo North) among others.

Ruto said it was unfair for leaders to be relieved of their duties because of their association with him.

“Since when did it become a crime to be friends with the Deputy President who is a friend of the President and supported him in four elections?” posed Ruto.

The Deputy President said he will not present himself to Kenyans as a Kalenjin leader but a leader with ideas to transform the country.

He asked his competitors to desist from the use of tribal politics to divide Kenyans.

Nanok said it was unfortunate that proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) were using security challenges in Kapedo as a bargaining chip.

“They are telling Turkana MCAs to pass the BBI Bill or else they will withdraw officers conducting security operations in Kapedo. That is illegal and strange,” said Governor Nanok.

Ichungwa asked proponents of the BBI to respect the wishes of county assemblies and stop meddling with the voting process.

Sudi said that no amount of intimidation will stop them from fighting for what they believe in.

“Even if they arrest us, they have arrested Sonko and I among others, we will continue fighting for this country,” said Sudi.



The Deputy President also addressed rallies in Kocholwa and Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet during issuance of title deeds and boda boda empowerment programmes respectively.