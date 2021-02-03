Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The DP is set to begin his tour in Kwale County on Thursday and thereafter spend two more days in Mombasa/DPPS

County News

DP Ruto to visit Kwale, Mombasa in 3-day coastal tour

The DP is also expected to lead several fundraising events for churches in the region.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 3 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to begin a three-day tour at the Coast during which he will commission projects undertaken by allied lawmakers in the region and hold a series of fundraisers.

The DP is set to begin his tour in Kwale County on Thursday and thereafter spend two more days in Mombasa.

“The DP will be in  Mwagulu town of Lunga Lunga to officiate the commissioning of projects funded by the CDF,” Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Ruto’s host in Kwale, said on Wednesday.

The DP is also expected to lead several fundraising events for churches in the region.

In Mombasa, Ruto will grace a youth empowerment event Kadongo grounds in Kisauni.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali will host Ruto in his backyard for the official launch of Kwale Bulo primary and secondary schools.

Ruto will thereafter attend a fundraiser for bobaboda youth group at Frere Town grounds.

On Saturday, the DP will be in Jomvu and Changamwe constituencies for yet another set of youth empowerment events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Governor Lee tells off MP Kuria over objection to BBI

Kinyanjui accused Kuria of unfairly condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration at burial ceremonies instead of using his position as a parliamentarian to champion for...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

China hopes U.S. will invite WHO to conduct source tracing

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Xinhua) — China on Tuesday expressed the hope that the U.S. government will invite World Health Organization (WHO) experts to carry...

1 hour ago

World

71 homes destroyed as Australia bushfire rages near locked-down Perth

Perth, Australia, Feb 3 – At least 71 homes have been destroyed in a bushfire raging out of control near Australia’s fourth-biggest city Perth, authorities...

1 hour ago

County News

Police impound 3 Machakos County vehicles on Chap Chap Party campaign trail

The third number plate was identified as the primary registration identity for Crane Combine harvester owned by Machakos County Government, according to a police...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

UN court to rule on role in Iran-US sanctions case

The Hague, Netherlands, Feb 3 – The UN’s top court will rule Wednesday whether it can take on Iran’s bid to overturn US nuclear...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Washington, United States, Feb 3 – The United States said Tuesday it was too early to accept an Iranian proposal for the EU to...

2 hours ago

World

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny, sparking Western outcry

Moscow, Russian Federation, Feb 2 – A Moscow court on Tuesday jailed the Kremlin’s most prominent critic Alexei Navalny for nearly three years, triggering...

3 hours ago

World

US designates Myanmar military takeover as a coup

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 2 – Washington on Tuesday formally designated Myanmar’s military ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government as a coup, after the...

10 hours ago