DP Ruto to visit Kwale, Mombasa in 3-day coastal tour

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 3 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to begin a three-day tour at the Coast during which he will commission projects undertaken by allied lawmakers in the region and hold a series of fundraisers.

The DP is set to begin his tour in Kwale County on Thursday and thereafter spend two more days in Mombasa.

“The DP will be in Mwagulu town of Lunga Lunga to officiate the commissioning of projects funded by the CDF,” Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Ruto’s host in Kwale, said on Wednesday.

The DP is also expected to lead several fundraising events for churches in the region.

In Mombasa, Ruto will grace a youth empowerment event Kadongo grounds in Kisauni.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali will host Ruto in his backyard for the official launch of Kwale Bulo primary and secondary schools.

Ruto will thereafter attend a fundraiser for bobaboda youth group at Frere Town grounds.

On Saturday, the DP will be in Jomvu and Changamwe constituencies for yet another set of youth empowerment events.