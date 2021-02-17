Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto (second from right) with some of the opinion leaders at his official residence in Karen on February 17, 2021.

Kenya

DP Ruto tells opponents to form alliances based on ideologies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged politicians to strike alliances based on ideologies.

He said Kenya was beyond tribal political formations, in an apparent reference to emerging political realignments bringing together Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

“We must be transformative in our thoughts. Gone are the times when Kenya was led by tribal chiefs,” he said Wednesday when at his official residence in Karen where he met more than 400 grassroots leaders from Nairobi, Mombasa Nakuru and Nyanza.

Present were MPs Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and former Kibra Parliamentary aspirant Eliud Owalo.

The Deputy President explained that what Kenyans are after is the birth of a political outfit that will uplift their standards of living and not tribal outfits.

“That is why we are activating the coalition of the people with ideas through the hustler nation. This will advance the allocation of more resources at the base of the wealth pyramid,” he said.

Through this ideology, Ruto added, Kenya will move to the next level of economic growth.

“Anchored on progressive ideas and visionary leaders, this idea will create jobs, wealth and opportunities for the millions of ordinary Kenyans,” said the Deputy President.

He said while the Hustler nation believed in the win-win kind of politics, his competitors were still fixed on the win-lose situation where a few people benefit as millions are left to suffer.

Echoing Ruto’s sentiments, Kitayama said they will rally behind him in 2022 because of his development track-record.

The lawmaker argued that the politics of intimidations and threats will not make them change their political stand.

“Instead of employing blackmail, why can’t our fellow leaders differ with us on issues?” He posed.

Robi said the outcome of the 2022 politics will be defined by what leaders stand for and not his or her tribe or connections to the powerful.

Meanwhile, Owalo called on the people of Nyanza to rally behind leaders who will transform their lives.

