DP Ruto says Big 4 agenda on course, to be accelerated after BBI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14- Deputy President William Ruto has assured that the Jubilee government’s agenda is still on course.

Ruto said implementation of the project will be accelerated after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

“The Big 4 agenda has not stalled,” he said, “it will be accelerated after the BBI process from June.”

Ruto was speaking after a church service in Kinangop where he also assured locals of accelerated development of roads and other projects.

He addressed several roadside rallies where he popularised his hustler movement campaign in his bid vie for the presidency in 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term ends.

“I am confident that I will continue with the work that we started with the president once his term ends next year,” he said.

But just like in Isiolo, Ruto was heckled in sections of his tour by youths chanting pro-BBI slogans in Kinangop.

On Friday, Kenyatta dared his deputy Ruto to resign instead of criticizing the government from within.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyatta said it was ridiculous “for a leader to keep employing doublespeak whenever he is addressing Kenyans.”

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government has done this and that development,” the president said in an apparent reference to his estranged deputy who has perfected the art of outlining achievements of the Jubilee government while at the same time, saying it has failed.

But Ruto has declared he will not resign, insisting that he has never undermined or disrespected the president.

The president has accused him of employing double-speak in his statements where he criticises the government while at the same time outlining development projects implemented by the same government.

“That is double speak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign,” Kenyatta said when he addressed residents of Uthiru after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Kenyatta did not mention his Deputy’s name directly, but it was clear he was referring to him due to statements Ruto often makes on how Jubilee has developed roads, equipped hospitals among other projects while at the same time casting the government as lost on its priorities due to the introduction of the handshake politics.

Ruto and his allies are opposing the BBI while Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga are championing for the Bill set up for a referendum in June.