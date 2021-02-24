DCI launches probe on the murder of mother, son and a male companion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the killing of a middle-aged woman, her 8-year-old son, and a 35-year-old man whose bodies were found at a house located in government quarters along Jogoo Road.

“In yet another murder case in as many days, detectives are this evening investigating the macabre killing of a middle aged woman, her 8-year-old son and a 35-year-old man, said to be a friend to the deceased woman,” the agency said Tuesday evening.

Both mother and son were holding rosaries at the time of their murder, the DCI reported.

The bodies of the two lay on the floor of a bedroom while the blood-stained body of the male adult believed to be the woman’s friend was found in the toilet with his hands and legs tied together using electric cables.

“In the horrific murder scene witnessed at a house located in the government quarters along Jogoo Road, the lifeless body of the woman lay on the floor of her bedroom with that of her son lying close by. Both mother and son were holding rosaries indicating that they may have prayed for their lives to be spared, but their killers would have none of it,” DCI added.

Detectives found the house in a mess with clothes, shoes, and bedding strewn all over the floor, indicating that a struggle must have ensued before the victims met their painful deaths.

According to the neighbors, the victims were last seen entering the house on Sunday after attending a church service.

“Whilst we are yet to make arrests or establish the motive of the killings, Scene of Crime Investigators processed the scene and preserved it for further analysis by homicide experts, who will undoubtedly resolve the murder and arrest the killers,” the agency assured.