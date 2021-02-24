Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
the victims were last seen entering the house on Sunday after attending a church service/FILE

County News

DCI launches probe on the murder of mother, son and a male companion

Both mother and son were holding rosaries at the time of their murder, the DCI reported.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the killing of a middle-aged woman, her 8-year-old son, and a 35-year-old man whose bodies were found at a house located in government quarters along Jogoo Road.

“In yet another murder case in as many days, detectives are this evening investigating the macabre killing of a middle aged woman, her 8-year-old son and a 35-year-old man, said to be a friend to the deceased woman,” the agency said Tuesday evening.

Both mother and son were holding rosaries at the time of their murder, the DCI reported.

The bodies of the two lay on the floor of a bedroom while the blood-stained body of the male adult believed to be the woman’s friend was found in the toilet with his hands and legs tied together using electric cables.

“In the horrific murder scene witnessed at a house located in the government quarters along Jogoo Road, the lifeless body of the woman lay on the floor of her bedroom with that of her son lying close by. Both mother and son were holding rosaries indicating that they may have prayed for their lives to be spared, but their killers would have none of it,” DCI added.

Detectives found the house in a mess with clothes, shoes, and bedding strewn all over the floor, indicating that a struggle must have ensued before the victims met their painful deaths.

According to the neighbors, the victims were last seen entering the house on Sunday after attending a church service.

“Whilst we are yet to make arrests or establish the motive of the killings, Scene of Crime Investigators processed the scene and preserved it for further analysis by homicide experts, who will undoubtedly resolve the murder and arrest the killers,” the agency assured.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

46 Days of Torture: Why the 1982 coup was staged a week earlier

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 24 – He welcomed the idea of writing a book to document the behind-the-scenes events of August 1, 1982, when there...

48 mins ago

World

At least 50 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 24 – At least 50 inmates died Tuesday and several were injured in riots at three jails in Ecuador, where rival...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Parental Engagement: Key to Moulding Character

By Francis Njuguna, Zizi Afrique Foundation “This boy gave his father a cup of tea laced with a lethal poisonous substance. The following day, the father started complaining of stomach upsets. He...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Is Kenya AfCFTA-ready?

Raman Shah is the Vice Chairman of Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

4 hours ago

World

Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash

Los Angeles, United States, Feb 24 – Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs as his car flew off the road and flipped...

4 hours ago

World

Body of Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo returns home

Rome, Italy, Feb 23 – The body of the Italian ambassador killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo arrived in Rome late Tuesday, as...

6 hours ago

BBI

Raila says referendum road now clear after 38 counties voted yes for BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has lauded the more than 30 counties which had approved the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...

13 hours ago

Kenya

MPs pay glowing tribute to Juja MP Waititu who succumbed to cancer

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23- Members of the National Assembly paid tribute to Juja MP the late Francis Munyua Waititu who succumbed to brain cancer...

17 hours ago