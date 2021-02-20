Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

DCI arrests 3 suspects in murder of Egerton University student

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Three suspects accused of killing a 22-year-old Egerton University student and dumping her body in River Subuku in Njoro, Nakuru County have been arrested.

The three were arrested late Friday by Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following the December 2020 murder.

The fourth-year university student identified as Eunice Muthoni was murdered on December 7 last year, in a suspected love triangle incident.

“Detectives have since arrested three suspected perpetrators who will be arraigned in court on Monday,” the DCI said in a statement.

The DCI said tha one of the suspects was forensically placed at the exact spot where the body of the deceased was found.

“This revelation followed an autopsy conducted by Dr. Wangari Wambugu,” the DCI tweeted.

Detectives said investigations had revealed that Muthoni was killed by her friends and colleagues at the school, after one of them suspected that she was engaged in a love affair with her husband.

Cases of homicide have been on a sharp increase in the country since last year, in what psychosocial experts linked to the COVID-19 related stress and other associated economic challenges and frustrations.

Most Kenyans have had their source of income affected while others lost their jobs all together.

