CS Magoha says 15mn learners on scheduled classes after resuming school on January 4

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 8 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said 15 million learners had reported back to school since the resumption of in-person learning on January 4.

Magoha said the virus containment measures put in schools have proved effective, adding that the ministry will continue to ensure that schools remain safe for learners.

While noting that maintaining social distance has remained a challenge, Magoha lauded teachers who have devised ways to create extra spaces for lears.

“The Government is happy to report that so far the learning for the 15 million learners has continued well and schools are now preparing for national examinations,” he said.

Magoha said he is confident that candidates will pass in their examinations, despite findings of a recent study which warned of mass failure in the national exams following the disruption in learning due to COVID-19 outbreak.

He urged learners to ignore the report as he exuded confidence that teachers on the readiness by candidates for the national exams administered by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) due in under two weeks.

The CS also announced the ministry plans to distribute free face masks to vulnerable learners and those in informal settlements, even as he urged parents to continue providing their children with face masks as they have become part of the school uniform.

He said 7.5 million face masks were availed by the Ministry of Health to support the needy and most vulnerable students including those from low income backgrounds.

Magoha said schools with a higher enrollment rate, those in informal settlements, special schools and schools located in pockets of poverty will be given priority.