Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 3.2pc, single fatality reported since Friday

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 104 cases followed by Kiambu which had 20 cases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Kenya recorded 181 COVID-19 cases on Saturday marking a 3.2 per cent positivity rate compared to 5 per cent reported on Friday and 6 per cent on Thursday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were identified from 5, 577 samples which were tested from Friday.

Kenya has so far conducted 1, 295, 556 tests since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 104 cases followed by Kiambu which had 20 cases.

CS Kagwe added that 88 patients have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 86, 609 cases.

One patient has succumbed to the virus raising he country’s fatalities to 1, 854.

The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in all public health facilities, with arrivals expected from next week.

About 16 million people will be vaccinated by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

On Thursdaythe Cabinet ratified a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan with the first batch of the vaccines expected into the country within the first week of March.

The Cabinet, during its first sitting this year, resolved that the first group to be vaccinated will include health care workers and frontline workers among them security personnel and teachers, vulnerable persons and those in working in the hospitality industry.

Also, as part of the country’s response to the disease, the Cabinet sanctioned heightened surveillance at all of Kenya’s international borders, so as to stem the propagation of the disease into the country.

“The Cabinet noted that the first batch of COVID vaccine will arrive in Kenya the first week of March 2021.In that regard, the Cabinet ratified the distribution framework for the vaccines with first priority given to health care workers, front line workers including those in security and teachers, vulnerable persons and groups and the hospitality sector,” a statement from the Cabinet Office read.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

President Kenyatta commits to regional unity as he takes over EAC chairmanship

The President assured that he will spare no effort towards the realization of the shared aspirations that gave rebirth to the community 20 years...

12 mins ago

Biden Administration

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb 27 – US President Joe Biden’s decision not to sanction Saudi Arabia’s crown prince over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder has frustrated...

4 hours ago

Africa

Victims of mid-February Nigeria school abduction freed

Lagos, Nigeria, Feb 27 – Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said...

6 hours ago
XI JINPING XI JINPING

World

China’s human rights situation at its historical best: spokesperson

BEIJING, China, Feb 26 – China on Friday refuted unwarranted accusations by several Western countries at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), saying China’s...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden says US air strike in Syria a warning to Iran

Washington, United States, Feb 27 – President Joe Biden said Friday that a US air strike against an Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria, the first...

10 hours ago

County News

Arati, Osoro make peace at MP Oyioka’s burial weeks after fistfight

The two asked a catholic priest to bless them at a burial ceremony of the late Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka at Iterio Secondary playground...

12 hours ago

Corona Virus

Australian doctor on WHO’s COVID-19 mission to China speaks out

As I write, I am in hotel quarantine in Sydney, after returning from Wuhan, China. There, I was the Australian representative on the international...

21 hours ago

BBI

Kilifi MCAs approve BBI Bill joining 41 other county assemblies

So far, only Nandi and Baringo counties have voted to reject the Bill. Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Mandera MCAs are yet to debate...

1 day ago