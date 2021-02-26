Connect with us

Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Court orders forfeiture of Sh113.5mn acquired from NYS through irregular tendering

Lady Justice Ngugi said the Assets Recovery Agency had persuaded the court the money which totaled Sh113.5 million was acquired illegally from NYS.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — A Nairobi court on Friday ordered the forfeiture of over Sh100 million held in three bank accounts after a judge said she was satisfied the monies in question were proceeds of graft at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Charity Wangui Gethi will surrender to the State Sh96 million which Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi held was part of Sh791 million fraudulently paid to suppliers without following due process.

She will also relinquish another Sh10 million held in a separate bank account.

Another accussed person, Samuel Mwadime, will forfeit Sh7.5 million to the State.

Lady Justice Ngugi said the Assets Recovery Agency had persuaded the court the money which totaled Sh113.5 million was acquired illegally from NYS.

The court also noted Wangui was unable to explain the source of Sh3 she redeemed on February 23, 2015 and another Sh14 million on March 26, 2015.

The suspects have since been charged before a magistrate court with fraudulent acquisition of public funds.

