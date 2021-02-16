CoG seeks 3-year extension of USAID agricultural support initiative

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 –The Council of Governors is seeking a 3-year extension of an Agricultural support initiative funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Council which is headed by Embu Governor Martin Wambora made the request during a consultative meeting with the USAID aimed at deliberating their partnership with the County Governments in spurring transformative growth in the agriculture sector.

During the forum convened in Nakuru County, the council also agreed to liase with USAID in support of County Food Security Agenda through the implementation of various projects in the sector.

“The Council has agreed to partner with USAID Kenya on the Implementation of various projects in the sector such as; Accelerated Value Chain Development Project (AVCD) for smallholder farmers and pastoralists in Kenya,” COG tweeted on Monday.

The two institutions will also partner in the ongoing county policy and legislative reforms being undertaken in the sector.