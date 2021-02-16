Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora/FILE/Embu County Press

County News

CoG seeks 3-year extension of USAID agricultural support initiative

Governors made the request during a consultative meeting with the USAID aimed at deliberating their partnership with the County Governments in spurring transformative growth in the agriculture sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 –The Council of Governors is seeking a 3-year extension of an Agricultural support initiative funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Council which is headed by Embu Governor Martin Wambora made the request during a consultative meeting with the USAID aimed at deliberating their partnership with the County Governments in spurring transformative growth in the agriculture sector.

During the forum convened in Nakuru County, the council also agreed to liase with USAID in support of County Food Security Agenda through the implementation of various projects in the sector.

“The Council has agreed to partner with USAID Kenya on the Implementation of various projects in the sector such as; Accelerated Value Chain Development Project (AVCD) for smallholder farmers and pastoralists in Kenya,” COG tweeted on Monday.

The two institutions will also partner in the ongoing county policy and legislative reforms being undertaken in the sector.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Australia parliament rape scandal prompts PM apology

Sydney, Australia, Feb 16 – A former Australian government staffer has said she was raped in a minister’s office in parliament and failed by...

27 mins ago

Africa

DRC’s president appoints new prime minister

KINSHASA, DRC, Feb 15 – Sama Lukonde Kyenge, director general of the state mining company Gecamines, has been appointed the new prime minister of...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Chinese envoy to UN asks peacekeeping operations to help fight COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 – A Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) on Monday asked UN peacekeeping operations to help host countries fight...

2 hours ago

World

OAS urges ‘transparency’ as Ecuador conducts election recount

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 16 – The Organization of American States on Monday expressed concern about Ecuador’s recent presidential vote, urging the country’s top electoral...

2 hours ago

Africa

China congratulates Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO’s new director-general

BEIJING, China Feb 15 – China has congratulated Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after she was appointed new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Monday....

3 hours ago

Kenya

Court gives DPP final adjournment to supply evidence against ex-CS Rotich

Rotich, former Treasury Principle Secretary Kamau Thugge and eight other National Treasury officials were charged in July 2019.

4 hours ago

Africa

Kenya’s locust hunters on tireless quest to halt ancient pest

Meru, Kenya, Feb 16 – As dawn breaks in central Kenya, a helicopter lifts off in a race to find roosting locusts before the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as a determined legislator

President Kenyatta described the MP as a determined leader who always sought and worked for the improvement of his constituents through education.

5 hours ago