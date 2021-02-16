Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, trained as a development economist and was twice Nigeria's finance minister and its first woman foreign minister, with degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard,/ Photo courtesy/ AFP

Africa

China congratulates Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO’s new director-general

Published

BEIJING, China Feb 15 – China has congratulated Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after she was appointed new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Monday.

“China has full confidence in Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as the WTO director-general,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

As the first woman and the first African to head the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala has long been engaged in poverty reduction in developing countries and work related to vaccine and healthcare, and has rich experiences in managing international organizations, said the statement, adding that her appointment meets the expectation of all.

Despite COVID-19 and challenges to multilateral trade system, China is fully confident in Okonjo-Iweala serving as the director-general, and hopes the WTO, under her leadership, will resume its normal functions as soon as possible and play a greater role in anti-pandemic cooperation and economic recovery.

China also anticipates that Okonjo-Iweala will help the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference achieve positive results, advance necessary reforms to the WTO, and uphold and strengthen the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trade system, according to the statement.

As a responsible major developing country, China will firmly support the multilateral trade system, take an active part in the WTO reforms and support the work of the director-general, to help the WTO make greater contributions to improving global governance and the well-being of peoples all around the world, it added.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

OAS expresses concern, calls for transparency over Ecuador’s electoral process

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 16 – The Organization of American States expressed “concern” Monday over Ecuador’s election, and urged the country’s top electoral body to...

6 mins ago

Headlines

Court gives DPP final adjournment to supply evidence against ex-CS Rotich

Rotich, former Treasury Principle Secretary Kamau Thugge and eight other National Treasury officials were charged in July 2019.

1 hour ago

Africa

Kenya’s locust hunters on tireless quest to halt ancient pest

Meru, Kenya, Feb 16 – As dawn breaks in central Kenya, a helicopter lifts off in a race to find roosting locusts before the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as a determined legislator

President Kenyatta described the MP as a determined leader who always sought and worked for the improvement of his constituents through education.

2 hours ago

BBI

Why media must rise to the occasion in Kenya’s 2022 elections

With 18 months remaining ahead of the 2022 General Election, once more we will be interrogating the contribution of the media in the process...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka dies at a Kisumu hospital

The second term Member of the National Assembly died Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu, his family confirmed.

3 hours ago

World

UK PM cautious on lockdown easing as new hotel regime starts

London, United Kingdom, Feb 15 – Britain is aiming for a “cautious but irreversible” plan to exit coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

KEMSA says 8.5 million school children will get free masks

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15  –  The government is targetting to distribute 8.5 re-usable facemasks to school-going children in all the 47 counties as part...

15 hours ago